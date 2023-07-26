In a noteworthy statement, Aleksandra Zakharchenko, the Head of Programs & Training at the Cannes Film Festival highlighted the growing international interest in Turkish productions.

Speaking at the "Meeting with Co-Production Markets" panel as part of Turkish public broadcaster TRT's "12 Punto," Zakharchenko emphasized the significance of Turkish films in the global market and discussed the potential of the co-production platform in shaping the future of the renowned festival.

As a first-time participant in "12 Punto," Zakharchenko expressed her admiration for the event, praising the diverse projects and their potential for international co-productions. She stated the platform showcased many projects with great potential for collaboration and expressed hopes that the panels and meetings within the framework of 12 Punto would yield positive outcomes.

Zakharchenko underlined the Cannes Film Festival's commitment to supporting co-production projects associated with the "Marche du Film" platform.

They are actively seeking alternative financing methods and focusing on connecting private investors in the film industry with renowned film professionals. Additionally, they aim to effectively integrate the supported film producers into the Cannes system.

On the international potential of Turkish series and films, Zakharchenko praised the current time as an opportune moment for Turkish productions to shine. She pointed out that festivals like Cannes offer excellent platforms for Turkish productions to gain visibility. She emphasized that there is considerable international interest in Turkish productions, considering the broader market perspective.

While acknowledging a past wave initiated by emerging Turkish directors approximately a decade ago, Zakharchenko also noted that this movement has somewhat subsided in recent years. She believes the new generation of filmmakers needs to generate fresh content and create a new wave to revitalize the Turkish film industry.

With the insightful remarks of Aleksandra Zakharchenko, the Cannes Film Festival continues to be a platform that recognizes the rising influence of Turkish productions in the global cinema scene. As the festival seeks to foster co-production opportunities and explore innovative financing methods, Turkish filmmakers have a promising chance to showcase their artistic creations to an international audience.