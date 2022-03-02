Sports world shows solidarity by flying Ukrainian colors

Players, fans and teams have not been shy about letting their support for Ukraine, its citizens and its athletes spill onto football fields, rugby pitches and basketball courts across the globe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of its neighbor to the west.
Teams take a minute of silence in support of Ukraine ahead of a German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich in Frankfurt, Germany, Feb. 26, 2022.
It has drawn global condemnation for Russia and Belarus, and iced out most of those countries’ skiers, skaters, soccer players and more from international competitions.
Lazio's players enter the pitch wearing T-shirts with the colors of Ukraine's flag during their warm-up ahead of the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Napoli at Rome's Olympic stadium, Feb. 27, 2022.
With Ukraine in peril, players of all nationalities have draped themselves in the country’s yellow-and-blue flag, donned shirts with the words “Stop War,” and played in stadiums where scoreboards have posted messages condemning the war and signaling solidarity with Ukraine.
Soccer fans observe a moment of silence in support of Ukraine before an MLS soccer match between the Los Angeles Galaxy and the New York City FC, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif.
As the action has moved away from Beijing, more moments have followed. AP photographers have captured these snapshots that remind the world about the power of sports to unite, especially during the bleakest of times.
The words "No War" are written on the shoes of Maryland forward Pavlo Dziuba, who was born in Kyiv, Ukraine, as he stands for the United States national anthem prior to an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Feb. 27, 2022, in College Park, Md.
epa09787555 General view of the Wanda Metropolitano stadium illuminated in Ukrainian national colors along with a message reading 'Stop War' in support of Ukraine and to condemn the Russian invasion ahead of the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Celta Vigo in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 26, 2022.
Fans hold a Ukrainian flag with the name of Manchester City's Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko written on it and a with a message in support of Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country, prior to the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Peterborough United and Manchester City at the Weston Homes Stadium, in Peterborough, on March 1, 2022.
