Sports world shows solidarity by flying Ukrainian colors

by ASSOCIATED PRESS Mar 02, 2022 2:47 pm +03 +03:00

A hug. A banner. Two simple words written on a pair of shoes: “No war.”

A fan with a Ukrainian flag is seen outside the stadium before the AC Milan v Inter Milan match, San Siro, Milan, Italy, March 1, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Players, fans and teams have not been shy about letting their support for Ukraine, its citizens and its athletes spill onto football fields, rugby pitches and basketball courts across the globe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of its neighbor to the west.

Teams take a minute of silence in support of Ukraine ahead of a German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich in Frankfurt, Germany, Feb. 26, 2022.

(AP Photo)

The war has placed many of Ukraine’s athletes directly in harm’s way.

Everton players hold Ukrainian flags before the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Feb. 26, 2022.

(AP Photo)

It has drawn global condemnation for Russia and Belarus, and iced out most of those countries’ skiers, skaters, soccer players and more from international competitions.

Lazio's players enter the pitch wearing T-shirts with the colors of Ukraine's flag during their warm-up ahead of the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Napoli at Rome's Olympic stadium, Feb. 27, 2022.

(AP Photo)

With Ukraine in peril, players of all nationalities have draped themselves in the country’s yellow-and-blue flag, donned shirts with the words “Stop War,” and played in stadiums where scoreboards have posted messages condemning the war and signaling solidarity with Ukraine.

Soccer fans observe a moment of silence in support of Ukraine before an MLS soccer match between the Los Angeles Galaxy and the New York City FC, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif.

(AP Photo)

Associated Press photographer Gregory Bull took one of the first photos of this type, when Russia’s Ilia Burov hugged Ukraine’s Oleksandr Abramenko after both won freestyle skiing medals at the Olympics.

(AP Photo)

As the action has moved away from Beijing, more moments have followed. AP photographers have captured these snapshots that remind the world about the power of sports to unite, especially during the bleakest of times.

The words "No War" are written on the shoes of Maryland forward Pavlo Dziuba, who was born in Kyiv, Ukraine, as he stands for the United States national anthem prior to an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Feb. 27, 2022, in College Park, Md.

(AP Photo)

A 1. FC Union Berlin fan displays a Ukraine flag in support of Ukraine before the 1. FC Union Berlin v St. Pauli match Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany, March 1, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A Seattle Sounders supporter holds a sign that reads "Stop Wars" during a moment of silence for victims of the war in Ukraine, before the start of an MLS soccer match between the Sounders and Nashville SC, Feb. 27, 2022, in Seattle.

(AP Photo)

Fans hold a Ukraine national flag next to a Polish flag during a semifinal tennis match between Russia's Andrey Rublev and Poland's Hubert Hurkacz at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 25, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A Liverpool fan holds a sign in the Ukrainian colors with the initials of "You'll Never Walk Alone", the Liverpool anthem sung by the fans every game, during the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley stadium in London, Feb. 27, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Maryland forward Pavlo Dziuba, front right, who was born in Kyiv, Ukraine, is draped in a flag of Ukraine prior to an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Feb. 27, 2022, in College Park, Md.

(AP Photo)

Ukraine's flag is displayed on a giant screen prior to the start of the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Napoli at Rome's Olympic stadium, Feb. 27, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Red Star fans form an image of gravestones in yellow and blue colors before a Serbian National soccer league derby match between Red Star and Partizan in Belgrade, Serbia, Feb. 27, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A screen shows support to Ukraine before the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Feb. 26, 2022.

(AP Photo)

At the start of the match, the players of both teams hold a Ukrainian flag with the inscription "Stop War. We against war." prior the Bundesliga soccer match between Greuther Fuerth and 1. FC Cologne in Fuerth, Germany, Feb. 26, 2022.

(AP Photo)

epa09787555 General view of the Wanda Metropolitano stadium illuminated in Ukrainian national colors along with a message reading 'Stop War' in support of Ukraine and to condemn the Russian invasion ahead of the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Celta Vigo in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 26, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Fans hold a Ukrainian flag with the name of Manchester City's Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko written on it and a with a message in support of Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country, prior to the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Peterborough United and Manchester City at the Weston Homes Stadium, in Peterborough, on March 1, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Spectators hold banners that reads 'Peace' ahead of an Italian Cup semifinal, first leg, soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, March 1, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A Manchester City fan holds a Ukrainian flag prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Manchester City in Liverpool, Britain, Feb. 26, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A message is seen on screen in solidarity with Ukraine, during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Empoli and Juventus at the Castellani Stadium in Empoli, Italy, Feb. 26, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Leicester City's James Maddison wears a shirt in support of Ukraine during the warm-up before the Burnley v Leicester City match, Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain, March 1, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A video screen displays the Ukrainian flag, during the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley stadium in London, Feb. 27, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A flag is displayed in support of Ukraine before the 1. FC Union Berlin v St. Pauli match Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany, March 1, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The scoreboard displays a Ukraine flag and a message in support of Ukraine before the Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur match, Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, Britain, March 1, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

