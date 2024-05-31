Now in its fifth edition, the Cappadox Festival consistently brings new perspectives and energy to Cappadocia. In a region renowned for its boutique cave hotels, magnificent scenery, balloon rides, underground rock cities, rustic-chic pottery and outdoor experiences, contemporary art, gastronomy and famous-name concerts are still somewhat rare.

Volkswagen, a key supporter of the festival, offered participants unique experiences with the newly redesigned third generation of the Tiguan. Participants at Cappadox had the opportunity to get acquainted with Volkswagen's renewed SUV model. In Cappadocia's magical landscape, the Tiguan provided a top-notch driving experience with its advanced technologies, near-perfect aerodynamic design and comfort rivaling the premium segment.

I recently had the fantastic opportunity to attend the Cappadox Festival as a guest of Volkswagen in Cappadocia. Known for its surreal landscapes and historical significance, Cappadocia provides a magical setting that enhances the festival's eclectic offerings. This year's festival embraced the theme of "Changing Skies" and featured music, contemporary art, gastronomy and various outdoor activities, including Cappadocia's unique nature merged with the new Tiguan.

A flying saucer with three carved spaces on the collapsed exterior walls, Cappadocia, Türkiye, May 26, 2024. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Under the theme "Changing Skies," this year's Cappadox Festival's contemporary art program is realized in loving memory of Fulya Erdemci, the founder and curator of the Cappadox Contemporary Art Program, who passed away in 2022. The program will welcome visitors until June 13. Named after Erdemci’s 2001 exhibition at Karşı Sanat titled “Regrets, Reveries, and Changing Skies,” Cappadox calls upon participants to collectively remember the shared experiences formed gradually and the encounters made possible by the multilayered historical, cultural and physical geography of Cappadocia, reflecting on them after six years.

Three Eyes

When I visited Uçhisar Castle, I was impressed by the artworks of Halil Altındere and Ayşe Erkmen. Their pieces were highlights of the contemporary art program at Cappadox 2024. Ayşe Erkmen made a minimalistic intervention in Uçhisar Castle by placing colored rubber balls inside three of the carved spaces on the collapsed exterior walls of the castle’s soft tuff façade, which had naturally eroded over time.

Star Wars: Cappadocia

One of my favorite artworks was the space-themed digital installation titled "Space Refugee" and the 3D animated video "Star Wars: Cappadocia" at Uçhisar Castle. "Space Refugee" starts from the premise that if no country in the world accepts refugees, then let's establish a colony on Mars for them. The artist filmed the video in Cappadocia, as its general appearance is fitting for creating a resemblance to Mars. One of the installation's key features is a film about the former Syrian cosmonaut Muhammed Ahmet Faris, who went on a seven-day journey to the space station Mir in 1987 with the Soviet spacecraft Soyuz TM-3.

Two aliens sitting in the holes of the cave in a space-themed setting, Cappadocia, Türkiye, May 26, 2024. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Culinary delights enchant

Finally, Cappadox's music program offered participants a magical and unforgettable experience that touched all senses, blending the unique beauty of nature with captivating performances. Renowned musicians from Türkiye and around the world, such as Mercan Dede, Ulla and Casper Clausen, greeted the dawn in Cappadocia's stunning valleys. Meanwhile, artists like Gevende, Teoman, Mammal Hands, Jordan Rakei, Büyük Ev Ablukada and Lalalar took attendees on a magical journey. Additionally, the festival combined culinary delight and exploration, with chef Mustafa Otar and his team from MSA providing an unforgettable open-fire cooking experience in nature, and gourmet tastings led by Levon Bağış introducing diverse flavors to the participants.