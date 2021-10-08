New York Comic Con draws costumed revelers after 1-year hiatus

New York Comic Con began Thursday and will be open through Sunday after being postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will be adhering to New York's health and safety protocols requiring attendees to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test and wearing a mask while indoors.

People in costumes walk toward the Jacob Javits Center for New York Comic Con, in New York, U.S., Oct. 7, 2021.

Getty Images