New York Comic Con draws costumed revelers after 1-year hiatus

by Agencies Oct 08, 2021 1:43 pm +03 +03:00

New York Comic Con began Thursday and will be open through Sunday after being postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will be adhering to New York's health and safety protocols requiring attendees to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test and wearing a mask while indoors.

People in costumes walk toward the Jacob Javits Center for New York Comic Con, in New York, U.S., Oct. 7, 2021.

Getty Images

A costumed attendee poses during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in New York, U.S., Oct. 7, 2021.

AP Photo

Attendees dressed as Jawas from "Star Wars" pose during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in New York, U.S., Oct. 7, 2021.

AP Photo

An attendee dressed as a Ghostbuster poses during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in New York, U.S., Oct. 7, 2021.

AP Photo

Attendees dressed as Edward Scissorhands and a bush pose during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in New York, U.S., Oct. 7, 2021.

AP Photo

An attendee dressed as a Captain America is seen at the subway station during the New York Comic Con, in New York, U.S., Oct. 7, 2021.

An attendee dressed as a Freddy Krueger from "A Nightmare on Elm Street" during the New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in New York, U.S., Oct. 7, 2021.

Getty Images

Attendees dressed as Rick and Morty during the New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in New York, U.S., Oct. 7, 2021.

Getty Images

A costumed attendee is seen during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in New York, U.S., Oct. 7, 2021.

Reuters Photo

The floor of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center is seen during New York Comic Con, in New York, U.S., Oct. 7, 2021.

AP Photo

A costumed attendee poses during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in New York, U.S., Oct. 7, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Costumed attendees pose during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in New York, U.S., Oct. 7, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A costumed attendee is seen during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in New York, U.S., Oct. 7, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Costumed attendees are seen during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in New York, U.S., Oct. 7, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A costumed attendee poses during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in New York, U.S., Oct. 7, 2021.

AFP Photo

A costumed attendee poses during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in New York, U.S., Oct. 7, 2021.

AFP Photo

A costumed attendee poses during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in New York, U.S., Oct. 7, 2021.

A costumed attendee poses during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in New York, U.S., Oct. 7, 2021.

Costumed attendees pose during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in New York, U.S., Oct. 7, 2021.

AFP Photo

An attendee dressed as the Joker poses during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in New York, U.S., Oct. 7, 2021.

AP Photo

