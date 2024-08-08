Cemal Toy centers his work around humanity's universal emotions and stories, embracing the mission of using his art as a tool for social responsibility and solidarity. Drawing inspiration from the diversity and common emotions of human experience, the artist aims to impact both individuals and society through art.

Following the 2023 Kahramanmaraş earthquake, Toy redirected his art toward charitable efforts, positioning it as a source of goodwill and hope. In this context, he leverages the power of art to foster social solidarity and raise global awareness through significant international projects.

When asked what inspires him, he said: "At the center of my artistic journey and source of inspiration is the human being. Although each of us has a unique and mysterious story, we can meet at a common place through the fundamental emotions and thoughts provided by being human. To me, this point also marks the beginning of understanding humanity. Art allows us to reach out to all people beyond geography and words. This idea has been a source of motivation throughout my artistic life."

"I have met with many art enthusiasts from different backgrounds and cultures, both local and international, and have had students of all ages. Art is such a communication tool that these differences do not pose a barrier."

"In my paintings, I often explore feelings of tranquility, curiosity and amazement. Sometimes, I aim to evoke a sense of calm and inner balance in viewers through colors and compositions. At other times, I emphasize different dimensions of life – vibrant, cheerful, colorful, dynamic and positive aspects. A theme that I frequently work with, draw inspiration from, and perhaps capture this energy best is cityscapes. I try to convey the dynamism of city life and human interactions, or conversely, the tranquility of homes and reflections of inner worlds. I use colors and forms, abstract and concrete elements, and various materials to create this effect. Sometimes I use a predominant color, and other times I use layers and abstract designs to convey this," he said.

"The stories unfolding in the streets of familiar and unknown worlds are as diverse and unique as the number of cities and streets in the world. Yet, they are also similar in their essence and are related to humanity. When depicting Istanbul and Anatolian cities, I strive to keep this heritage alive by incorporating elements such as Ottoman Turkish miniatures, old Turkish houses, historical and religious structures, traditional motifs, and Turkish carpet and kilim patterns. I believe that the cultural and traditional textures used in my series on Anatolian women and dervishes, as well as the iconic structures like Sultanahmet, Hagia Sophia, Aya Irini, Topkapi, Suleymaniye and Yenicami in my Istanbul panoramas, add an aesthetic spirit and meaning to my paintings," he added.

The artist's decision to donate his artwork to charity was sparked by the devastating Kahramanmaraş earthquake on Feb. 6, 2023. The disaster dramatically shifted the focus of the artist's work as the widespread destruction, suffering and urgent needs became overwhelming.

Faced with this crisis, the artists felt a strong impulse to contribute and considered how they could help. In those challenging times, art emerged as a source of healing and blessing. The artist's faith in the transformative power of art, coupled with the motivation to remain hopeful despite adversity, facilitated a rapid emotional recovery and inspired action.

This personal response evolved into a collective social responsibility movement as the artist's students, fellow artists and art enthusiasts joined the effort. The initiative expanded through international exhibitions and auctions, bringing together artists and art lovers from various regions under the banner of "art for goodwill."

The experience of coming together through art and a shared sense of responsibility, along with the feelings of solidarity and unity, has been deeply meaningful and valuable to the artist.

The initiative resulted in meaningful and tangible benefits. From the very first exhibition, there was significant interest and support from different corners of the art world. Many individuals contributed to the campaign by sharing their art, purchasing works or participating in the organization. The outcomes were more impactful and fruitful than anticipated.

The funds raised from the sale of artworks were used to build wooden houses in Hatay Dörtyol for those affected by the earthquake. The donations directly reached the earthquake survivors, assisting them in their recovery and rebuilding efforts.

While the initial goal was to address the wounds caused by the Kahramanmaraş earthquake, the perspective has since broadened. The artist and his team have decided to continue this mission for other natural and humanitarian disasters in Türkiye and worldwide.

In this context, they have also established the "Birlikte Sanat Derneği" (Together with the Art Association) to maintain the significance of their artistic contributions and ensure the continuity of their efforts.

Toy has been focusing more on international art and exhibition activities, with the exhibition in Malaysia seeing broad diplomatic participation.

"The focus of our exhibition in Malaysia was Palestine. This exhibition, which brought together artists from Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh and Türkiye, represented our country internationally. The exhibition was visited not only by artists but also by businesspeople, bureaucrats and art enthusiasts from various backgrounds. The realization of this exhibition, titled 'Voice of Resistance,' was greatly supported by my students’ efforts and dedication. The exhibition was curated by Tuba Ahsan, and our organizing team included Rüveyda Görmezoğlu, Barış Görmezoğlu and Zübeyde Çalışkan. We sincerely thank everyone who participated and supported this meaningful project," he said.

Last year, the artist and his students, along with local and international artists, organized a charity exhibition, donating the proceeds to earthquake victims. The exhibition, which started in Istanbul, continued under the title "Rising from the Ashes" in various countries, including the U.S., Kuwait, Milan, Bangladesh and Malaysia. (Photo courtesy of Cemal Toy)

Palestinian cause

The decision to donate the exhibition proceeds to Palestine holds profound significance. This choice was made to provide humanitarian aid, respond to the humanitarian crisis and contribute to the pursuit of justice.

"Through our art, we hope to show our Palestinian brothers and sisters that they are not alone. We donated the exhibition proceeds to Palestine to ease their daily lives and provide support in critical areas such as education, health care and basic living needs. The success of this exhibition should not be seen merely as aiding the people in Palestine. We believe that it also delivered a meaningful message to the world, increased global awareness of such humanitarian crises and set an example by representing our country on the international stage," he said.

The ongoing "Voice of Resistance" exhibition series started in Malaysia and continues as an international art initiative supporting Palestine. Future plans include expanding this series to various countries, with discussions and preparations underway for exhibitions in Indonesia, Spain, Dublin and Qatar. Collaborations with local artists in each country aim to bridge different cultures through art. The goal is to reach broader audiences and maintain the momentum of this impactful project.

"Additionally, we will organize an exhibition in Cape Town, South Africa, with the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the Turkish Consulate, another country that has made significant contributions to the cause of Palestine," he elaborated.

As an artist, defining social responsibilities involves recognizing the profound impact art can have on individuals and society.

"Art has a powerful impact mechanism, first on the artists themselves, then on individuals and eventually on society at large. Art can be described as a force that expands in concentric circles, transcending geographies and even the era in which it is created. The artist's responsibility begins when they recognize the significance of this gift. Sometimes, artists need to delve into the depths of beauty and remind others of it. At times, it is necessary to draw attention to specific issues and highlight what is worthy of notice," he explained.

"Our responsibilities include maintaining art in the best possible way and preserving the artistic heritage passed down to us while innovating. During challenging times, like those filled with despair, it is still our role to cultivate hope. Understanding our era and addressing contemporary issues is crucial. To achieve this, we need to know our own culture, recognize other cultures, and stay updated with new developments. It is also important for artists to progress without falling into complexes.

"In my artistic journey and while guiding my students, I place great importance on these principles. I emphasize to them that merely developing technical skills and artistic expression, or merely focusing on their dreams within this framework, is not a sufficient ideal for an artist. Young people need examples in this field. Many of our esteemed teachers, starting with Ilhami Atalay, served as leaders and models during our formative years. Today, we strive to create a valuable art climate for our students," he added.

"Before concluding, I want to touch on another aspect of social responsibility. I observe that my younger students are very sensitive to social responsibility issues. They sometimes express their reactions to social events through their drawings and sometimes try to find solutions. They take on roles in projects and sometimes create their own projects. Some even reflect on a topic and hold their exhibitions. In many art competitions I have judged, we have worked on themes that address social issues. How children approach these topics is broad and impactful.

"We are going through tough times, but I am very hopeful for our future," he remarked.