In commemoration of World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, the "Centennial Inheritance: Turkish Red Crescent Prisoners of War Letters" exhibition featuring letters, cards, lists, notebooks, stamps, envelopes and photographs belonging to soldiers captured during World War I, all sourced from the archives of the Red Crescent, was inaugurated at the Paket Post Office in Galataport, Karaköy. These historical documents, including prisoner letters, were translated into modern Turkish and curated into an exhibition through the efforts of the Presidency's Directorate of Communication and contributions from TRT.

The exhibition was attended by Murat Ellialtı, deputy secretary-general of the Turkish Red Crescent, officials from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), representatives from diplomatic missions, and various guests.

Ellialtı emphasized the historical significance of the Red Crescent and Red Cross, stating: "The Red Cross and Red Crescent movement, serving as both the first organized global movement and the inaugural humanitarian movement of modern times, stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of global humanitarianism. Despite the warrior spirit accumulated by humanity over the centuries, many good people from various countries came together to establish this voluntary movement 150 years ago. Another characteristic of this movement is that it is based on voluntarism. Good people from different geographies, believing in different things, belonging to different religions and colors, came together through this movement."

Ellialtı further highlighted the role of the Red Crescent during World War I, stating, "Today holds another significance as we showcase centuries-old entrusted prisoner letters in this venue. During World War I, those who fell captive to enemy countries, unable to receive news from their families, wrote letters to the Red Crescent at that time, namely the Hilal-i Ahmer Prisoners Commission, providing information about their conditions and requesting information from their families, urging them to reach out to them through the Red Crescent."

He also mentioned the emotional content of the letters, stating: "There are beautiful stories written in a very refined Turkish. One such letter, authored by a grieving mother, poignantly expresses her anguish as she seeks news of her captured son, beseeching for any information to be relayed to him. There are also letters from soldiers written in exquisite Turkish. They carry the spirit of that time to the present day."

Likewise, the letters written by soldiers echo with deep longing and resilience; their eloquent Turkish prose surpasses the confines of time, evoking the lasting human relationships formed amid the chaos of war. These correspondences not only recount past challenges but also emphasize the enduring significance of family ties and hope during difficult times.

The event not only commemorated World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day but also served as a poignant reminder of the enduring humanitarian efforts of these organizations throughout history.