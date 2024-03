In Antalya, the untamed beauty of the Eynif Plateau unfolds as wild horses graze freely across its sprawling 90 thousand acres, drawing visitors worldwide to witness their majestic presence amid the stunning backdrop of the Kavanoz, Akdağ and Cemrekci Mountains.

AA