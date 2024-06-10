Numerous cupolas, also known as domed tombs or domed mausoleums and known to be built for prominent figures in Anatolia, have been resisting the ravages of time for centuries with their unique motifs and their grandeur in Türkiye's Kayseri.

Cupolas, a type of funerary structure characterized by its dome-shaped roof, encountered in regions from Asia to Anatolia where Turks have passed, and reflecting the unique decorations of Turkish architecture, are also referred to as "Turkish tents" and "mausoleums."

In the city, there are more than 25 cupolas adorned with decorations such as winged lions, double-headed eagle emblems, geometric shapes, plant motifs, palm branches, and bird and lion heads on their bodies, dating back to the 11th century.

Şükrü Dursun, provincial director of culture and tourism, told an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent that cupolas are significant structures of Turkish architecture.

Explaining that the traditions from Central Asia were brought to Anatolia after it became a Turkish homeland, Dursun stated that the cupolas built after the Battle of Malazgirt in 1071 are a reflection of burial traditions.

Providing information about the distinction between cupolas and tombs, Dursun said: "Structures covered with a conical roof are known as cupolas, and those covered with a dome are known as tombs, but we also refer to cupolas as tombs. These are monumental graves."

Dursun noted that cupolas have a burial chamber and an upper section where visitors can pray and perform prayers.

"While building the cupola, they also apply decorations. When we look at the example of Döner Cupola, we can see different types of decorations on each facade. Motifs from Central Asian Turkish traditions are present. When you look at the Hunat Hatun Cupola, there are various decorations in the same way. By decoration, I don't mean geometric shapes only. They also present writing as a kind of decoration. An aesthetic appearance is offered. Especially at points we call the underside of eaves, the surah Ayatul Kursi is usually inscribed. It is present in many structures like Hunat Hatun."

Noting that although the structures are similar to each other, no identical structure exists in any city, with differences in decorations and dimensions, Dursun said, "We can see that various features of Turkish mythology in Central Asia are reflected here as decorations."

"When our ancestors came to Anatolia, besides making this place a Turkish homeland, they also built types of structures for various needs. There are many types of structures. One of them is the cupola. Life goes on after all. People live and die. After death, you have a tradition, a type of structure. They applied this here. They reflected their past here exactly. Of course, there are changes according to geographical and material differences. New materials have always been added at new points, but the core culture has always been preserved and continued."