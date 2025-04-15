The oldest known "Divan" (a collection of poetry or collected works) of the Turkish poet and great thinker Yunus Emre has been brought to light through the efforts of the Yunus Emre Divanı Publication Committee. The work, titled "Risaletü'n-Nushiyye," is said to have been written in 1492 in Cairo. A launch event for the publication was held in Ankara.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy attended the launch of "Risaletü'n-Nushiyye and Divan Work" exhibit at the Ankara Art and Sculpture Museum. The event was attended by members of the Yunus Emre Institute, the Yunus Emre Divanı Publication Committee and a large number of guests.

Ersoy highlighted the significance of presenting one of Yunus Emre's earliest works, noting that the event also serves as a reminder and celebration of the thought that shaped the civilization’s past, present and future.

Over 200 poems

The manuscript contains over 200 poems, including Yunus Emre’s renowned Sufi mesnevi, "Risaletü’n-Nushiyye." These poems provide valuable insights into the linguistic, cultural and spiritual landscape of the period. Moreover, they offer compelling evidence that Oghuz Turkish was not only written but also actively read beyond Anatolia as early as the late 15th century. The work was meticulously revived through the dedicated efforts of professor Orhan Kemal Tavukçuoğlu, who devoted nearly four years to its study. His research also introduces new perspectives to clarify longstanding ambiguities surrounding Yunus Emre’s life and legacy.

Ersoy emphasized the enduring relevance of Yunus Emre’s message, describing it as a foundational pillar for global peace. He underscored that the two-volume edition – produced under the guidance of the Yunus Emre Institute and the Yunus Emre Külliyatı Publication Committee – represents a significant contribution to both academic scholarship and cultural heritage. The earliest known manuscript of "Risaletü’n-Nushiyye," written in 1492 in Cairo, was acquired by the Vahit Paşa Manuscript Library and officially cataloged by the ministry’s Turkish Manuscripts Institution.

The minister also highlighted the inclusion of a glossary as a valuable feature that would enhance readers’ understanding of Yunus Emre’s philosophical depth.

He stated: “This carefully prepared study, led by professor Orhan Kemal Tavukçuoğlu and supported by leading scholars in the field, will serve as a comprehensive resource for anyone interested in Yunus Emre’s thought. These works are not merely echoes of our past; they are beacons lighting the way toward our future. Yunus Emre is more than a poet – he is the spiritual guide of Anatolia, a sage who continues to enlighten humanity.”