Organized with the theme of "Time for Amity," the 749th anniversary of Sufi philosopher Mevlana Jalaladdin Rumi's death continues to bring people from different religions and cultures together in Türkiye's Konya.

The passing of Rumi on Dec. 17, 1273, is known as Şeb-i Arus – or the "wedding night," a reference to Rumi's reunion with Allah. The ceremonies that commemorate Rumi attract attention from all over the world in honor of his teachings, which exulted heavenly prizes over earthly possessions.

The ceremony started with the whirling dervishes' performances, a form of meditation, and the Sufi music concert of Ahmet Özhan at the Sema Hall of the Mevlana Cultural Center.

Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Abdüssettar Yarar told Anadolu Agency (AA): "Within the scope of the events, our programs will feature whirling dervish programs, exhibitions, theaters, concerts, excerpts from Mevlana readings and poetry recitals. All these activities will be held in eight venues in our city."

Yarar stated that it is a great honor to host guests who appreciate the universal message of the mystic Mevlana.

"Until now, we see that there is a serious demand both at home and abroad, and we are happy about it. We have been preparing for 'Şeb-i Arus' for 11 months, it is not just a five days preparation. In the previous years, we had difficulties while doing our ceremonies due to COVID-19."

Ceremony programs will end on Dec. 17.