Immersive art exhibitions have surged into the global art scene, prompting a divide between critics and enthusiasts. Detractors argue that the immersive nature of these exhibits may overshadow the depth of artistic expression, leading to a potential dilution of the impact that traditional art can have. The concern centers on whether the spectacle takes precedence over the substance. On the other hand, audiences are enamored with the transformative experiences offered by immersive art spaces.

Stepping inside the artwork allows for a visceral connection that goes beyond traditional gallery viewing, creating memories that linger long after leaving the exhibition. As the art world grapples with this dichotomy, my most memorable experience with immersive exhibitions was during a first look at "Chagall, Paris-New York" at NYC's Hall des Lumieres.

The exhibition, titled "Chagall, Paris – New York," unveils the intricate tapestry of Marc Chagall's artistic evolution between two iconic cities that played pivotal roles in his life. Paris and New York, synonymous with the avant-garde movements of modern art, served as significant landscapes for Chagall's creative odyssey.

Immersed in the vibrant avant-garde art scene of 1910s Paris, Chagall found inspiration that not only fueled his creativity but also challenged and enriched his cultural perspectives. However, the tumultuous upheavals of World War II led him to seek refuge in New York, where the city became a catalyst for his artistic impetus. It wasn't until 1948 that Chagall returned to France, marking a transformative period in his career.

New York, U.S., Jan. 12, 2024. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

The pinnacle of the exhibit is the breathtaking projection of Chagall's works onto the walls and floor of the Hall des Lumieres. This mesmerizing display is accompanied by a curated selection of classical, klezmer and jazz music – mirroring the diverse cultural influences that shaped Chagall's universe. As one traverses the exhibition, fantastical creatures from Chagall's oeuvre seemingly come to life, dancing across the walls in a captivating choreography of color and form. This immersive experience not only celebrates the artistic genius of Chagall but also invites viewers to witness the magical interplay between his creations and the spaces they inhabit.

The experience was nothing short of mesmerizing as the artist's distinctive style filled the room, transporting me into a realm where reality and imagination seamlessly intertwine. The playfulness of floral motifs danced across the walls, creating a sensory feast that celebrated Chagall's mastery in capturing the essence of life through his unique lens. This immersive journey through Chagall's world left an indelible mark on my appreciation for art, solidifying the artist's place as my favorite creative visionary.

Chagall's fantastical bestiary, characters from circuses, fables, opera and biblical episodes, and nods to Russian culture coalesce to poetically recount the artist's profound life experiences. His canvas witnesses the 20th century's most significant historical events, oscillating between the darkest moments and the most uplifting chapters. In doing so, Chagall transforms his bold and imaginative art into an intricate tapestry that resonates with his journey and echoes the collective experiences of his people and generation. The exhibition serves as a testament to Chagall's ability to transcend boundaries, bridging continents and eras through the timeless language of art.