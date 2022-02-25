Daily Sabah logo

Daily Sabah logo

Civilians helpless, cities attacked as Russia invades Ukraine

by Agencies Feb 25, 2022 7:32 pm +03 +03:00

A Ukrainian army soldier inspects fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv. It was unclear what aircraft crashed and what brought it down amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides, Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

A view through a hole in a wall shows the body of a school employee, who according to locals was killed by recent shelling, in the separatist-controlled town of Horlivka (Gorlovka) in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

REUTERS

A person carries a child as people arrive at a train station at the border control between Poland and Ukraine, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Przemysl, Poland, Feb. 25, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

REUTERS

A man holding a child reacts as they arrive from Ukraine to Slovakia, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Ubla, Slovakia, Feb. 25, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

REUTERS

A child sits on a swing in front of a damaged residential building after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, Kyiv, Feb. 25, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

REUTERS

A woman weeps in her car after crossing the border from Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border. Thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing from war by crossing their borders to the west in search of safety. They left their country as Russia pounded their capital and other cities with airstrikes for a second day on Friday. Cars were backed up for several kilometers at some border crossings as authorities in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova mobilized to receive them, offering them shelter, food and legal help, in Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Ukrainian soldiers take positions in downtown Kyiv. Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order, Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

A Ukrainian soldier sits injured after crossing fire inside the city of Kyiv. Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks in a three-pronged attack, Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Ukrainian soldiers take position under a bridge during crossing fire inside the city of Kyiv. Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

A view of a damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where a military shell allegedly hit. Invading Russian forces pressed deep into Ukraine as deadly battles reached the outskirts of Kyiv, with explosions heard in the capital early Friday that the besieged government described as "horrific rocket strikes."

The blasts in Kyiv set off a second day of violence after Russian President Vladimir Putin defied Western warnings to unleash a full-scale ground invasion and air assault that quickly claimed dozens of lives and displaced at least 100,000 people, Feb. 25, 2022. (AFP Photo)

AFP

Firefighters work at a damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where a military shell allegedly hit. (AFP Photo)

AFP

A police officer stands guard at a damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. (AFP Photo)

AFP

Activists hold placards as they gather in Lafayette Square to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Washington, DC, U.S., Feb. 24, 2022. (AFP Photo)

AFP

People hide in a bomb shelter in Kyiv in the early hours of Feb. 25, 2022. Invading Russian forces pressed deep into Ukraine as deadly battles reached the outskirts of Kyiv, with explosions heard in the capital early Friday. (AFP Photo)

AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the nation in Kyiv early on Feb. 25, 2022. Invading Russian forces pressed deep into Ukraine as deadly battles reached the outskirts of Kyiv, with explosions heard in the capital early Friday. The blasts in Kyiv set off a second day of violence. (AFP Photo / Ukraine presidency / handout)

AFP

A man reinstalls a fence following Russian shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia has launched a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukraine early Thursday and Ukrainian officials said that Russian troops have rolled into the country from the north, east and south. (AP Photo)

AP

A metallurgical plant is seen on the outskirts of the city of Mariupol, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

A man walks past a damaged vehicle and debris following Russian shelling in Mariupol, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

A woman becomes emotional as demonstrators protest in support of Ukraine in front of the White House, in Washington, DC, U.S. Feb. 24, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, unleashing airstrikes and ordering ground troops across the border in fighting that Ukrainian authorities said left dozens of people dead. (AFP Photo)

AFP

People from neighboring Ukraine, rest at a train station hall that was turned into an accommodation center in Przemysl, Poland, Feb. 24, 2022.

Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. (AP Photo)

AP

People from neighboring Ukraine, rest at a train station hall that was turned into an accommodation center in Przemysl, Poland, on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian strikes hit cities and bases, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. (AP Photo)

AP

Vladimir, 70, and his wife Tamara, 80, sit in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

People rest in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

The body of a soldier is coated in snow next to a destroyed Russian military multiple rocket launcher vehicle on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital Friday, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion that has fueled fears of a wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop. (AP Photo)

AP

A member of the Territorial Defence Forces of Ukraine sporting a traditional Cossack hairstyle loads ammunition after receiving weapons to defend the city of Kyiv, Feb. 25, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

REUTERS

Members of the Territorial Defence Forces of Ukraine load ammunition after receiving weapons to defend the city of Kyiv, Feb. 25, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

REUTERS

Members of the Territorial Defence Forces of Ukraine load ammunition after receiving weapons to defend the city of Kyiv, Feb. 25, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

REUTERS

Russian soldiers on the armored personnel carrier BTR-80 move toward mainland Ukraine on the road near Armiansk, Crimea, 25 Feb. 2022.

Russian troops entered Ukraine on Feb. 24 prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. (EPA Photo)

EPA

Russian troops move toward Ukraine on the road near Armiansk, Crimea, Feb. 25, 2022 (EPA Photo)

EPA

Russian troops move toward Ukraine on the road near Armiansk, Crimea, Feb. 25, 2022 (EPA Photo)

EPA

Passengers, including evacuees from the cities of Sumy and Kyiv, walk along the platform of a railway station upon their arrival in Lviv, Ukraine Feb. 25, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

REUTERS

A driver with her belongings fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine arrives at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

U.N. officials said that 100,000 people were believed to have left their homes and estimated up to 4 million could flee if the fighting escalates. (AP Photo)

AP

A family exits the border after crossing over to flee violence in Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland. (Reuters Photo)

REUTERS

Armed civilian volunteers stand alert on a street in Kyiv. Russian forces reached the outskirts of Kyiv on Feb. 25, as the Ukrainian president said the invading troops were targeting civilians and explosions could be heard in the besieged capital. (AFP Photo)

AFP

Police officers detain a woman during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Moscow on Feb. 24, 2022. (AFP Photo)

AFP

In this handout photo taken from video, firefighters hose down burning debris in front of a damaged building following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25. (Ukrainian Police Department Press Service via AP)

AP

A buyer stands in front of empty shelves in a food shop in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

A woman carries her cat as she walks near Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi railway station in Kyiv on the morning of Feb. 24, 2022. Air raid sirens rang out in downtown Kyiv today as cities across Ukraine were hit with what Ukrainian officials said were Russian missile strikes and artillery.

Russian President announced a military operation in Ukraine on Feb. 24 with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway. (AFP Photo)

AFP

Women, from neighboring Ukraine, walk to a train station that was turned into an accommodation center in Przemysl, Poland, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of big businesses at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 24, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said his country wanted to remain part of the world economy and had no plans to harm it. (AFP Photo)

AFP

A man looks at the debris of a military plane that was shot down overnight in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022. (EPA Photo)

EPA

Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 24, 2022. (AFP Photo)

AFP

