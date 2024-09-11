The Turkish TV series "Kuruluş Osman" ("Establishment Osman") is captivating audiences around the world. Recently, Chechen President Ramazan Kadyrov visited the Bozdağ Film Studios in Riva, where the show is filmed. During his visit, Kadyrov was given a tour of the set by the show's producer, Mehmet Bozdağ. The Chechen leader also had the opportunity to meet the series' star, Burak Özçivit, and the rest of the team.

Gesture of appreciation

During his visit, Kadyrov expressed his admiration for Turkish history and culture. "During our visit to Türkiye, we had the opportunity to visit the set of 'Kuruluş Osman.' We were warmly welcomed. I am fascinated by Turkish history and culture," he said.

As a token of appreciation, Bozdağ presented Kadyrov with several gifts, including a horse, a traditional Turkish sword and armor.