Euro 2020: A brief look at the 8 teams ahead of quarterfinals

Golden generation must deliver: The No. 1 team in FIFA world rankings has had a flawless tournament so far thanks to its so-called golden generation.
Thorgan Hazard of Belgium celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between Belgium and Portugal at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain, June 27, 2021.
However, it faces injury scares for key members Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard ahead of the quarterfinal match against Italy.
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne leaves the match injured flanked by Belgium's manager Roberto Martine, left, during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Belgium and Portugal at La Cartuja stadium, June 27, 2021.
The surprise package: Czech Republic and its talismanic striker Patrik Schick has slayed the high-flying Dutch team on its way to Euro 2020 quarterfinals.
Matthijs de Ligt of the Netherlands,(L), challenges Czech Republic's Patrik Schick during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between the Netherlands and the Czech Republic at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Hungary, June 27, 2021.
Former champions Denmark will be full aware of the danger this site represents.
Tomas Vaclik of Czech Republic makes a save from Donyell Malen of Netherlands during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between the Netherlands and the Czech Republic at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, June 27, 2021.
Love conquers all: After Christian Eriksen’s shocking mid-game collapse, an emotional Denmark channeled all of its inner strength that has seen this side score an incredible eight goals in the last two games. But, the Czechs are not to be taken lightly.
Denmark players run to Denmark's Christian Eriksen fallen on the ground during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 12, 2021.
Football finally coming home?: That’s the question England players and fans will have in mind ahead of their relatively favorable quarterfinal tie against Ukraine, who barely made it to the second round. As manager Gareth Southgate put it, this will indeed be a “golden opportunity.”
Harry Kane of England scores their side's second goal past Manuel Neuer of Germany during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium in London, England, June 29, 2021.
Who’s laughing now?: Just when people were questioning the ability of this new-generation Spanish side, the team burst onto the Euro 2020 scene, putting five against Slovakia and 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia. Switzerland will know better to give Spain the respect it deserves.
Domagoj Vida of Croatia runs with the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between Croatia and Spain at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 28, 2021.
The minnows: Ukraine made it to the last 16 as the worst-performing, third-placed side but it certainly proved its mettle against Sweden. However, the road gets tougher from here on as the title-hungry Three Lions wait patiently, ready to pounce.
Artem Dovbyk of Ukraine celebrates with Yevhen Makarenko after scoring their side's second goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between Sweden and Ukraine at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 29, 2021.
The underdogs: After sending world champion France home, high-flying Swiss will want to keep their feet firmly on the ground ahead of the quarterfinal tie against another world champion Spain, who’s gone from strength to strength during the course of the tournament.
Yann Sommer of Switzerland celebrates after saving the decisive penalty taken by Kylian Mbappe of France (Not pictured) during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at National Arena in Bucharest, Romania, on June 28, 2021.
The clear favorites: After its resounding success in the group stages, Italy got a welcome wake-up call in the last 16 match against Austria and it will surely come out stronger against a Belgium side that’s looking for it’s first major title.
Players of Italy stand for the national anthem prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between Italy and Austria at Wembley Stadium, London, England, on June 26, 2021.
