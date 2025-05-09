Anton Chekhov's "The Cherry Orchard" will be performed in Russian at the Pera Palace in Beyoğlu on May 31. The performance marks a special cultural and artistic event at the historic hotel, which first opened its doors to guests in 1895.

According to a statement from the hotel, the museum-hotel is hosting this unique theater performance as part of its ongoing cultural and artistic initiatives. The play, performed in its original language, will be staged in collaboration with the Theaterse community and presented to theater enthusiasts at the Grand Pera Ballroom.

The adaptation of the play is by Dilfuza Rozyyeva, who also stars in the leading role. Directed by Mustafa Kaygusuz, the production invites the audience to explore themes of social class collapse and provides a deep examination of the human soul.