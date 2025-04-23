As part of the celebrations for National Sovereignty and Children's Day, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism organized special workshop activities for children at the 15 July Democracy Museum, located within the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

During the event, children were introduced to traditional Turkish decorative arts, including ebru (paper marbling), tezhip (illumination), miniature painting and çini (ceramics). Guided by expert volunteer instructors, the young participants had a hands-on opportunity to explore and experience these unique art forms.

In addition to the traditional arts, children also enjoyed creative and educational experiences in artificial intelligence and chemistry workshops, where they engaged in playful and stimulating activities that sparked their curiosity and imagination.

Children celebrate Children's Day with joy at the July 15 Democracy Museum, Ankara, Türkiye, April 22, 2025. (AA Photo)

The festive atmosphere was further enlivened by the Mamak Municipality Marching Band, as children sang and danced to joyful tunes.

Ali Haydar Atalar, Director of the 15 July Democracy Museum, highlighted the importance of the day in his speech. “Children are the beacon of hope for Türkiye,” he said, adding: “This meaningful day –rooted in Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s words, ‘Sovereignty unconditionally belongs to the nation’ – has also been gifted to our children, the guarantors of our future.” He also extended his heartfelt wishes to all children on their special day.

Children shared their excitement and joy about the event. Ayaz Avcı, a student from Yücetepe Primary School, said he had a great time playing games with his friends in the AI workshop. “I’m happy that April 23 is a holiday dedicated to children,” he said. “I love all the holidays.”