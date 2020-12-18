Marking Migrants Day in a year like no other for the displaced

Daily Sabah logo

This year's International Migrants Day comes amid an unprecedented health crisis – the COVID-19 pandemic. Displaced people around the world are among those who have suffered from the outbreak the most. In a statement marking Migrants Day, the United Nations urged the inclusion of migrants, "who are too often invisible within our communities," in pandemic responses and recovery efforts.

A migrant carries her belongings following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 9, 2020.

A member of Mexico's National Guard detains a migrant, part of a caravan traveling to the U.S., near the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Jan. 20, 2020.

Members of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) deliver food to migrants at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, in Edirne, Turkey, Feb. 29, 2020.

Migrants carry a boat before embarking, on the beach of Gravelines, near Dunkirk, northern France, Sept. 22, 2020.

A Syrian woman sits in a tent with her son as others wait for food distribution in front of the Pazarkule border crossing to Greece, in Edirne, Turkey, March 3, 2020.

A large refugee camp is seen on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey, near the town of Atma, in Idlib province, Syria, April 19, 2020.

A Mexican migrant puts makeup on inside a tent before going out at the Juventud 2000 migrant shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, Dec. 17, 2020.

Migrants from Morocco and Bangladesh wait on an overcrowded wooden boat for aid workers from the Spanish search and rescue group Open Arms off the Libyan coast, Jan. 10, 2020.

A man holds his three sons as migrants from Afghanistan arrive on a dinghy on a beach near the village of Skala Sikamias, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the island of Lesbos, Greece, March 2, 2020.

Migrants flee from the second fire in two days at the overcrowded Moria refugee camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 9, 2020.

Venezuelan citizens, one wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, carry an unconscious woman as they try to enter Colombia, in Cucuta, Colombia, March 14, 2020.

A group of migrants climbs up the banks of the Rio Grande river after crossing into the United States from Mexico on a raft, in Los Ebanos, Texas, U.S., May 8, 2019.

Peruvian migrant Jose Collantes cries as cemetery workers bury his wife Silvia Cano, who he says died of COVID-19, at a Catholic cemetery in Santiago, Chile, July 3, 2020.

A Rohingya refugee woman who is among those being moved to an island called ‘Bhasan Char’ cries outside a transit area where they are temporally housed in Ukhiya, Bangladesh, Dec. 3, 2020.

Tigrinyan refugee women prepare bread for their family in Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Dec. 11, 2020.

Two Afghan families walk in a clearing after leaving a Croatian forest near the Bosnian town of Velika Kladusa, Dec. 10, 2020.

