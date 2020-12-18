Marking Migrants Day in a year like no other for the displaced

This year's International Migrants Day comes amid an unprecedented health crisis – the COVID-19 pandemic. Displaced people around the world are among those who have suffered from the outbreak the most. In a statement marking Migrants Day, the United Nations urged the inclusion of migrants, "who are too often invisible within our communities," in pandemic responses and recovery efforts.
A migrant carries her belongings following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 9, 2020.
