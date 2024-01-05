Myths, those ancient tales rich in folklore, legend and symbolism, hold an irreplaceable position within the tapestry of human civilization. Contrary to the conventional historical writings by historians, the history recounted by common people serves as a significant resource that unveils the mindset, beliefs, values and traditions of diverse societies.

Chilean illustrator Catalina V. Hulsbus has recently unveiled her exhibition at the Chilean Embassy in Ankara, in collaboration with the Spanish Embassy, showcasing these myths under the title "Ibero-American Myths and Legends." Comprised of 16 distinct drawings, Hulsbus's illustrations vividly transform these mythical moments almost to the point of reality.

"It is an invitation to learn about a part of the mythical identity of Ibero-America, with Chile as its starting point, through stories that have traveled orally from different times and places. It also attempts to draw a geographical map of Chile through these myths, starting from the Atacama Desert in the north and until Antarctica in the southern part," Hulsbus said during our interview.

"The first illustration depicts the ananuca flower, a vibrant red wildflower, that thrives between Copiapo and the Quilimari valley in northern Chile. It was a magical, unreal phenomenon for those people that in the driest desert, some flowers were blossoming. So they created a myth of it," she added.

One of the most renowned myths illustrated by Hulsbus is the myth of Treng Treng and Kai Kai Vilu. (Photo courtesy of Catalina V. Hulsbus)

According to legend, during the era of Spanish rule, there lived a strikingly beautiful young woman named Ananuca near the Limari River. She fell deeply in love with a gold miner who mysteriously vanished into the desert one fateful day. Consumed by sorrow, Ananuca succumbed to her grief and passed away. Her grieving family laid her to rest on a rainy day, and when the sun emerged, its rays graced her grave, transforming it into a bed of exquisite red flowers. These flowers were christened "ananucas" in honor of the young woman's poignant tale of love and loss.

One of the most renowned myths illustrated by Hulsbus is the myth of Treng Treng and Kai Kai Vilu, a traditional Mapuche legend from Chile, recounting the origins of two potent snake-like water spirits symbolizing the forces of nature.

The legend narrates the existence of two ancient marine serpents: Treng Treng and Kai Kai Vilu. Treng Treng, male, and Kai Kai Vilu, female, resided in the depths of the waters, responsible for causing earthquakes, tsunamis, and other natural calamities. Their tumultuous relationship mirrored the chaos they could unleash upon the world. The intertwining of Treng Treng and Kai Kai Vilu led to earth-shaking and rising waters, resulting in destruction and upheaval.

Additionally, Hulsbus draws attention to the exchange of myths between Chile and Spain. A notable example is the myth of sirens in the Extremadura region. Despite the absence of the sea, a myth about sirens persists, dwelling in the calm waters of the Guadiana River near present-day Villanueva de la Serena. This mythological creature, a nymph of exquisite beauty, is described as having a goddess-like body, green eyes, long brown hair, fair skin and shiny scales. Her melodious songs and extraordinary beauty lured unsuspecting young men who ended up drowning in the river. This fabulous being's presence in that location is reflected in the city's coat of arms, dating back to at least 1583.

A toy of Elal the son of the giant Noshtex. Noshtex is envious of Elal and pursues him to kill him. The animals devise a plan to save Elal, which involves taking him to Patagonia. (Photo courtesy of Catalina V. Hulsbus)

Alleviating sorrows

Some of the myths Hulsbus used in her exhibition are particularly used in society to alleviate sorrows. Instead of making people think about bad events, these myths make them believe that the departed individuals are happy wherever they have gone, thus easing their pain a bit.

One of these myths is Caleuche, a legendary ghost ship in Chilote mythology. This phantom vessel is said to sail the waters around Chiloe and is believed to be crewed by the souls of drowned sailors and mythical beings. According to legend, the Caleuche appears as a beautiful and radiant ship adorned with bright lights and lavish decorations, especially during the night. It is said to sail silently and mysteriously through the foggy and misty waters, sometimes near the coastline but often disappearing without a trace.

The ship is crewed by drowned sailors who were taken by the sea. The crew of the Caleuche is considered to be eternally living in a festive and joyous atmosphere, partying and celebrating without end.

Legends claim the Caleuche is a sentient and elusive entity, capable of appearing and disappearing at will, avoiding detection by those who are not meant to see it. It is said that the ship chooses who can and cannot see it, with only certain individuals being granted the sight of the mysterious vessel.

One of the artworks shown in the "Ibero-American Myths and Legends," exhibition, Ankara, Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of Catalina V. Hulsbus)

The Caleuche legend often serves as an explanation for disappearances at sea or sightings of strange and unexplained phenomena in the waters around Chiloé. It is deeply ingrained in the maritime folklore of the region, with tales passed down through generations, adding to the mystique and allure of Chilote mythology.

Finally, one of the myths addressed by Hulsbus is El Trauco, a figure from Chilean mythology. It is described as a being that is half human and half monster, short in stature, with an unpleasant and deformed appearance. It can hypnotize women with its gaze and seduce them.

According to legend, El Trauco emits a hypnotic sound using a musical instrument called a trutruca, which it uses to lure its victims. It is believed that its main objective is to impregnate young unmarried women or those seeking pregnancy, as it is said to possess a supernatural power to grant fertility.

Myth dictionary

According to Hulsbus, preserving this oral tradition is of great importance in safeguarding culture and ensuring its passage through generations. She believes that illustrating these myths alongside the power of imagination, rather than relegating them to mundane black-and-white printed books, transforms each myth into moments that can be experienced in different realms of imagination. Learning these myths in this way can become truly enjoyable, even for children.

A toy of "el alicanto," a mythological nocturnal bird of the desert of Atacama. (Photo courtesy of Catalina V. Hulsbus)

By bringing these myths together, she creates an original "myth dictionary," marking them with their respective geographical locations. In her own words, she is creating a "mythological geographical atlas."

Additionally, there are handmade toys crafted by Hulsbus's friend, which bring mythological characters to life.

Hulsbus plans to open an exhibition in Istanbul, increasing the number of myth illustrations to 24.