In Antalya, where temperatures have soared to 41 degrees Celsius (105.8 degrees Fahrenheit), holidaymakers are escaping the heat by visiting the Snow World and Ice Museum, where the temperature is a chilly minus 3 degrees Celsius.

Antalya, a city that welcomes millions of tourists each year, is currently experiencing daytime highs of 41 degrees Celsius, with sea water warming to 28 degrees Celsius. Overwhelmed by the heat, tourists flock to the beaches in large numbers.

As the city streets grow notably quiet during the midday heat peak, many visitors find a refreshing respite at the Snow World and Ice Museum, located within the Antalya Aquarium complex.

Inside, visitors enjoy sliding on ice and marvel at iconic sculptures crafted from 50 tons of ice, including detailed replicas of Antalya landmarks such as the Yivli Minare, Hadrian’s Gate, the Temple of Apollo and the ancient city of Myra.

Dressed in coats, pants and protective gear to brave the cold indoors, guests who feel chilly can warm up in the cafe, heated with electric stoves and offering hot beverages such as coffee and salep – a traditional Turkish drink.

Situated within walking distance of Konyaaltı Beach, the Snow World and Ice Museum attracts approximately 150,000 local and foreign visitors annually.

A visitor takes a photo of the ice sculpture of Hadrian’s Gate at the Snow World and Ice Museum in Antalya, Türkiye, June 25, 2025. (AA Photo)

Visitors keep coats on

Volkan Inceoğlu, a museum official, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Antalya is primarily associated with the sea and hot weather, but the museum offers a unique alternative experience.

“When it’s very hot outside, our facility provides the opportunity to ski on ice and view the city’s symbolic sculptures made of ice,” Inceoğlu said.

He noted that during the summer months, most visitors are foreigners and guided tours are regularly organized.

“Most of our guests come to us after swimming in the sea. This might be an experience you can’t find anywhere else in the world. We have ice sculptures and ice slides where children can especially have fun sliding. We also have a cafe where visitors can warm up if they feel cold and enjoy hot food and drinks. That’s why our guests often spend long hours here. Since it’s cold, they stay in their coats comfortably.”

Inceoğlu added: “Guests often say, ‘It’s the first time we’ve worn a coat during summer.’ This is a unique feature of our facility. Without coats, pants and protective equipment, visitors would be very cold inside.”

Visitors sliding on the ice at the Snow World and Ice Museum in Antalya, Türkiye, June 25, 2025. (AA Photo)

Visitor stories

Elif Derman, who traveled with her family from Ankara, said her children loved the Snow World and Ice Museum.

“We came here to cool off after swimming in the sea. It’s very hot outside, but here my feet are freezing – it’s a strange feeling. While the kids were sliding on the ice, I warmed up by going to the cafe,” she said.

Nine-year-old Ahmet Hamdi, one of the children sliding on the ice, said he had a great time but felt a bit cold despite wearing a coat.