Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Ukraine, giant porcupine puppet and bodypaint: Weekly top photos

by agencies Mar 06, 2022 11:51 am +03 +03:00

Rafael Felipe wears the fashion "Memento Mori" to win the Body Painting International Contest at Las Palmas de Granaria, Canary Islands, Spain, Feb. 28 2022, as part of Las Palmas' Carnival program.

(EPA Photo)

Flagbearer Maksym Yarovyi of Ukraine during the athletes' parade at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games, Opening Ceremony, National Stadium, Beijing, China, March 4, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman and her dog wait at the train station after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Przemysl, Poland, March 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People walk amid the damage to the prayer hall after a bomb blast occurred inside a mosque during Friday prayers in Peshawar, Pakistan, March 4, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A photographer snaps a picture of a world record-sized puppet, Percy the Porcupine, built to promote a new area at the San Diego Zoo, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 1, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

An ambulance is seen through the damaged window of a vehicle hit by bullets, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A view of the square outside a damaged local city hall in Kharkiv on March 1, 2022, destroyed as a result of Russian troop shelling.

(AFP Photo)

Cosplayers pose for a photograph at the Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, March 4, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Three-year-old Anna is covered in a blanket as she sleeps after fleeing from Ukraine with her brother and mother at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, March 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Musical artist Doechii attends the Billboard Women in Music Awards at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, U.S., March 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A passenger ferry passes through the Bosporus in Istanbul, Turkey, March 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Busts of Soviet iconography are stored in the Andrey Sheptytsky National Museum in Lviv, western Ukraine, March 4, 2022. The doors of the museum have been closed since Russia's war on Ukraine began on Feb. 24, and heritage sites across the country face danger as the fighting continues.

(AP Photo)

A reveler dressed as a "Mascaritas" leaves her home during a traditional carnival celebration in the small village of Luzon, Spain, Feb. 26, 2022. Preserved records from the 14th-century document Luzon's carnival, but the real origin of the tradition could be much older. Carnival festivals are celebrated in their own way around hundreds of villages in Spain.

(AP Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.