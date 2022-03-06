Ukraine, giant porcupine puppet and bodypaint: Weekly top photos

A reveler dressed as a "Mascaritas" leaves her home during a traditional carnival celebration in the small village of Luzon, Spain, Feb. 26, 2022. Preserved records from the 14th-century document Luzon's carnival, but the real origin of the tradition could be much older. Carnival festivals are celebrated in their own way around hundreds of villages in Spain.
