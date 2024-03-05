A recent report from the Daily Mail reveals that a lock of hair belonging to Oscar-nominated actor Cillian Murphy is currently up for sale at the price of 6,000 pounds ($7,611).

This "substantial" lock of hair was carefully snipped by a wigmaker during the filming of "Peaky Blinders" to ensure an impeccable match with Murphy's hair for the wig.

Additionally, the lock of hair comes with a card bearing his name handwritten in pen, serving as authentic proof of its origin.

Now the hair sample is being sold by Paul Fraser Collectibles for 6,000 pounds, with a note that the lock could belong to an Oscar winner shortly.

He is the bookie's favorite to take home the Best Actor award at the Oscars next Sunday for his role in "Oppenheimer." Murphy stars as the titular character, J. Robert Oppenheimer, in the critically acclaimed historical biopic.

In February, the Irish actor won the Best Actor award at the BAFTAs and he won a Golden Globe for his part earlier in the year.

A memorabilia expert told The Sun: "Cillian's stock is rising and he is now a global star, especially after the Bafta and likely Oscar.

"So, although this might be a strange thing to collect, it is likely to go up in value.

"There is a pretty big market for famous people's hair."

Murphy's hair is not the only celebrity hair sold by Paul Fraser Collectibles. The site is also selling hair cuttings from U.S. pop star Justin Bieber for 35,000 pounds. As well as a lock of Marilyn Monroe's hair from the night she sang happy birthday to John F. Kennedy, which cost an eye-watering 250,000 pounds.

Surprisingly, this is not the first time Murphy's hair has been in the news. During his time playing the role of Tommy Shelby in the hit BBC drama "Peaky Blinders," Murphy was credited with popularizing the faded short, back and sides hairstyle.