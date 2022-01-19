Eighteen films will compete for the Golden Bear for best picture in a slimmed-down competition in this year's Berlin Film Festival, with the theme of love dominating main competition entries rather than the usual political topics.

Live screenings will resume in 2022 after last year's online-only version, in an event artistic director Carlo Chatrian hoped would restore the social bonds that two years of lockdowns and isolation have weakened. "Never before have we seen and welcomed so many love stories as this year: crazy, improbable, unexpected and intoxicating love," Chatrian said, unveiling this year's competition lineup.

Among the 18 movies that will vie for Golden Bear are French director Claire Denis' "Both Sides of the Blade," casting Juliette Binoche in a pandemic-time love triangle, "A E I O U – A Quick Alphabet of Love" by Nicolette Krebitz, "Alcarras" by Carla Simon, "Rimini" by Ulrich Seidl, "Call Jane" by Phyllis Nagy, "A Piece of Sky" by Michael Koch, "Everything Will Be Ok" by Rithy Panh, "The Line" by Ursula Meier, "Leonora Addio" by Paolo Taviani, "The Passengers of the Night" by Mikhael Hers, "Nana" by Kamila Andini, "Peter von Kant" by François Ozon, "Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush" by Andreas Dresen, "Robe of Gems" by Natalia Lopez Gallardo, "The Novelist's Film" by Hong Sangsoo, "One Year, One Night" by Isaki Lacuesta, "That Kind of Summer" by Denis Cote and "Return to Dust" by Li Ruijun.

"Seeing a film in a theater, being able to hear breathing, laughter or whispers next to you (even with correct social distancing), contributes in a vital way not only to the viewing pleasure but also to strengthening the social function that cinema has, and must continue to have," Chatrian added.

Founded in 1951 in a divided city that straddled the frontlines of the Cold War, the Berlinale is often the most political of the major film festivals, and the 72nd edition, which runs from Feb. 10-20, still preserves some of that spirit though it also features many love stories.

Even as the U.S. Supreme Court hears cases that could limit the right to abortion, Nagy's "Call Jane," for example, is set in the 1960s at a time when abortion was illegal in the country.

France's Ozon returns to the festival with "Peter von Kant," a retelling of Rainer Werner Fassbinder's 1972 study of love, rage and possessiveness, while Isabelle Huppert, who wins a lifetime achievement award this year, stars in Laurent Lariviere's "About Joan."

Other premieres include Peter Flinth's "Against the Ice" and "Dark Glasses" by Dario Argento, the Italian director best known for the lurid 1977 cult horror film "Suspiria."