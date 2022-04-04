Anti-frost candles burn in France's vineyards to save buds, flowers

Plunging April temperatures around France are threatening vineyards and other important crops. Vintners are scrambling to find ways to protect the vines from the frost, which comes after an unusually mild winter and is hitting countries around Europe.
Winegrower Patrick Clavelin watches a large anti-frost candle burning in his vineyard of the Jura region, central France, April 4, 2022.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.