Anti-frost candles burn in France's vineyards to save buds, flowers

by Associated Press Apr 04, 2022 1:24 pm +03 +03:00

Plunging April temperatures around France are threatening vineyards and other important crops. Vintners are scrambling to find ways to protect the vines from the frost, which comes after an unusually mild winter and is hitting countries around Europe.

Winegrower Patrick Clavelin watches a large anti-frost candle burning in his vineyard of the Jura region, central France, April 4, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Winegrowers warm themselves around a fire as anti-frost candles burn in a vineyard to protect blooming buds and flowers from the frost, in Chablis, the Burgundy region, France, April 4, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A winegrower checks anti-frost candles that protect blooming buds and flowers from the frost, in a vineyard in Chablis, the Burgundy region, France, April 4, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Winegrowers warm themselves around a fire as anti-frost candles burn in a vineyard to protect blooming buds and flowers from the frost, in Chablis, the Burgundy region, France, April 4, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A winegrower checks anti-frost candles that protect blooming buds and flowers from the frost, in a vineyard in Chablis, the Burgundy region, France, April 4, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Anti-frost candles burn in a vineyard to protect blooming buds and flowers from the frost, in Chablis, the Burgundy region, France, April 4, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Winegrowers check anti-frost candles that protect blooming buds and flowers from the frost, in a vineyard in Chablis, the Burgundy region, France, April 4, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Anti-frost candles burn in vineyards to protect blooming buds and flowers from the frost, in Chablis, the Burgundy region, France, April 4, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A winegrower walks among anti-frost candles that protect blooming buds and flowers from the frost, in a vineyard in Chablis, the Burgundy region, France, April 4, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A wine grower lights up a large anti-frost candle in a vineyard of the Jura region, central France, April 4, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Anti-frost candles burn in a vineyard to protect blooming buds and flowers from the frost, in Chablis, the Burgundy region, France, April 4, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Anti-frost candles burn in a vineyard of the Jura region, central France, April 4, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A winegrower walks in a vineyard near large anti-frost candles in the Jura region, central France, April 4, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Winegrower Patrick Clavelin repairs a large anti-frost candle in a vineyard of the Jura region, central France, April 4, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A winegrower walks in a vineyard near large anti-frost candles in the Jura region, central France, April 4, 2022.

(AP Photo)

