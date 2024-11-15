The 2025 Academy Awards, set for March 2, are already generating buzz around the films likely to dominate the race for the top honors. As the season heats up, several films have emerged as strong contenders, with their gripping narratives, powerhouse performances and timely themes. Here are some of the most anticipated films that could make waves during the 2025 Oscars:

'Conclave'

"Conclave" immerses viewers in the high-stakes and secretive process of electing a new Pope. The story follows Cardinal Lawrence, who is tasked with overseeing the papal conclave but soon uncovers a conspiracy that threatens the stability of the Catholic Church. With its intense political drama and exploration of power and faith, "Conclave" is expected to be a major contender during awards season.

This image released by Focus Features shows John Lithgow in a scene from "Conclave." (AP Photo)

'Nickel Boys'

Based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, "Nickel Boys" tells the heart-wrenching story of two boys subjected to brutal abuse at a reform school in 1960s Florida. The film explores the devastating effects of systemic racism and the trauma of institutional abuse, making it a powerful and timely piece of cinema.

'Emilia Perez'

In "Emilia Perez," a lawyer is approached with an unexpected offer by a powerful cartel boss. To secure her future, she must help him retire from his criminal empire and undergo a personal transformation. This thriller delves into themes of identity, power and reinvention, making it an intriguing film to watch as the Oscar season progresses.

'The Substance'

"The Substance" centers on Elisabeth Sparkle, a 50-year-old woman who uses a mysterious drug called “Substance” to reverse aging and achieve the perfect beauty ideal. As she transforms, the dangerous side effects of the drug begin to take a toll on her. This film offers a sharp critique of society’s obsession with beauty and perfection, making it a thought-provoking entry into the race.

This image released by Mubi shows Demi Moore in a scene from "The Substance." (AP Photo)

'Gladiator II'

The sequel to the 2000 blockbuster "Gladiator" returns with an epic tale set in the Roman Empire. "Gladiator II" explores themes of revenge, power and legacy, featuring a new generation of gladiators. With grand spectacle and intense drama, the film is expected to be a major contender in several categories, building on the success of the original, which won five Academy Awards.

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Lior Raz in a scene from "Gladiator II." (AP Photo)

'The Brutalist'

"The Brutalist" tells the story of a man whose personal and professional life unravels due to his obsession with architecture and the emotional cost of ambition. This dark, atmospheric drama explores the consequences of artistic vision and personal guilt, offering a deep character study that could draw attention during awards season.

'Anora'

"Anora" won the prestigious Palme d'Or at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, instantly positioning it as an Oscar contender. The film follows a young woman grappling with her identity and the pressures of familial and societal expectations. With its emotionally charged narrative and critical acclaim, Anora is set to be a strong presence during the 2025 Oscars.

'A Real Pain'

In "A Real Pain," two cousins reunite in Poland to honor their late grandmother. The film explores themes of family, loss and generational ties, offering a poignant look at the emotional weight of family history.

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Will Sharpe, left, and Jesse Eisenberg in a scene from "A Real Pain." (AP Photo)

'The Room Next Door'

"The Room Next Door" follows two friends who reconnect after years of separation. As they revisit their shared past, old wounds are reopened and their friendship is tested. With its exploration of friendship, loss and the passage of time, this emotionally rich film is expected to resonate strongly with audiences and critics alike.

'A Complete Unknown'

"A Complete Unknown" focuses on the early years of Bob Dylan as he rises to fame and shocks the music world with his decision to go electric. The film explores the transformative period in Dylan’s life, capturing his cultural impact and the tensions surrounding his artistic evolution.