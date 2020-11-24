The third edition of the International Amity Short Film Festival, held with contributions by the Directorate General of Cinema of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, will be held online Dec. 11-13. Organized in memory of Yunus Emre, the 13th-century poet and mystic known for his simple but thoughtful verses in pre-Ottoman Turkish, the festival will screen 48 short and three feature films on its website this year.

A poster of the third International Amity Short Film Festival.

This year, 16 short films from 10 countries will compete for awards at the festival. Animated and fictional films are included in the competitive selections and will feature five films from Turkey, three from Iran and one each from France, the U.S., Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Croatia, Germany, Ghana and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

In addition to the "Competition” portion of the programming, the festival will also screen films in categories "Forty Years of Gratitude," "Panorama" and "Special Screening.” There will also be conferences, interviews and workshops.

Still shot from "Moon Drops."

Contending for awards in the "Competition" selection of the event are "Tor," "Dummy," "Where We Come From," “Vaveyla" (“Shriek”), "Le Syndrome Archibald" (“Archibald’s Syndrome”), "Çamaşır Suyu" (“Bleach”), "On The Boat," "The American Bull," "Anı" (“Memory”), "The Leak," "My Border, My Forest," "The Red Fire," "Yağmur, Şnorkel ve Yeşil Fasülye" (Rain, Snorkel and Green Beans), "Interstate 8," "Bir Nehir Kıyısında" (“On The Banks Of A River”) and "Da Yie" (“Good Night”).

From “Forty Years of Gratitude,” selections will include – "Başka Vatanımız Yok" (“Our Only Home”), "Majid'den Sevgilerle" (“With Love from Majid”), "Replacement," "Maradona's Legs," "Return," "Merkeb-i Mesai" (“Donkey’s Work”), "Gaza Footbullet," "Meryem Ana" (“Mother Mariam”), "Behind The Glasses," "Zamanın Rengi" (“Color of Time”), "Kar Tanesi" (“Snowflake”), "Nuovo Cinema Paravirus," "Çay Var Içersen" (“There's Tea If You Drink”), "Büyülü Fener Bekçileri" (“Keepers of the Magical Lantern”) and "Bullmastiff."

A poster from "Yağmur Olup Şehre Düşüyorum" (“I’m Raining Down into the City”).

“Panorama” consists of the films "Anuş" (“Anush”), "Paydos" (“Break-Off”), "Fermuar Ucu" (“Tip of Zipper”), "Gabriel," "The Fosterless," "Boars," "Moon Drops," "Colpa Del Mare" (“The Fault of the Sea”), "The Assistant," "Close Your Eyes And Look At Me," "Dry Sea,” "Deja vu,” "Direk Aşk" (“Love is Blind”), "Circo De La Vida" (“Circus of Life”), "Rebel," "Yağmur Olup Şehre Düşüyorum" (“I’m Raining Down into the City”) and "Sticker."

The “Special Screening” selection includes the movies "See Factory Sarajevo Mon Amour," which was created by 11 directors from Bosnia and Herzegovina; "Holy Boom" by Maria Lafi, a jury member from Greece and "When the Persimmons Grew" by Azerbaijani director Hilal Baydarov, who is also on this year's festival jury.