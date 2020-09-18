Six features, one Turkish and five international, will go on screen at movie theaters across Turkey this week.

‘Radioactive’

Directed by Marjane Satrapi and starring Rosamund Pike, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jonathan Aris, Sam Riley and Aneurin Barnard, “Radioactive” follows the tale of Marie Curie, one of the most prominent inventors of the 20th century and the first woman to win a Nobel Prize. The feature shows Curie’s struggle to gain the prominence herself and her husband Pierre Curie deserved in the scientific community at the time.

Still shot from "Agent Jade Black."

‘Agent Jade Black’

Directed by Terry Spears, "Agent Jade Black" tells the story of agent Jade Black, who is assigned to eliminate an ex-agent who is on the run to carry out his plans. The film stars Katie Burgess, Connie Franklin, Sidney Flack and Luke Wyckoff.

‘After We Collided’

Directed by Roger Kumble, “After We Collided” stars Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Louise Lombard, Dylan Sprouse and Candice King.

The second film adaptation of American author Anna Todd's bestselling novel series, the production focuses on the relationship and pitfalls of a young, passionate couple.

"Scoob!" is directed by Tony Cervone.

‘Ben Böyle Şansın’

The tale of "Ben Böyle Şansın" ("Just My Luck") tells the comedic story of two young men with no luck in life. Directed by Samet Çakırtaş, the film stars Özgür Esat Şentürk, Umut Oğmen, Zeliha Çakırtaş, Akın Ayvaz and Ilknur Aygün.

‘Scoob!’

"Scoob!," an adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera animated series Scooby-Doo, tells how the amity between Shaggy and Scooby-Doo began and how they got together with other members of the Mystery Incorporated team. Directed by Tony Cervone, the film is poised to appeal to all animation enthusiasts.