“A Piece of Grain,” a film depicting the life of Serkan Bayram, an AK Party MP from Istanbul, who lost both hands and suffered severe burns in a childhood wheat-field fire, was screened in Iran’s capital, Tehran. The screening was part of the Shahr International Film Festival.

Adapted from the true story of Turkish lawmaker and lawyer Serkan Bayram, “A Piece of Grain” portrays themes of hope, determination and the struggle against discrimination. The special screening brought together prominent figures from Iran’s arts community, including Ali Uci, Rıza Yezdani and Nergis Mohammadi, alongside Bayram himself.

The film follows Bayram’s life journey – from the tragic accident in his childhood that left him without hands, to his path into public service. It highlights his efforts to enter law school and his perseverance in overcoming both societal and personal challenges.

Turkish singer and actor Kutsi stars in the lead role, bringing Bayram’s inspiring story to the screen.