Ahmet Kural, the lead actor of TRT’s international digital platform Tabii’s original series "Gassal," has been honored with an award in Italy for his role as "Baki."

According to an official statement from TRT, the series has garnered significant acclaim from viewers, and Kural received the "Maximo Best Actor Award" in the Comedy category of the International Competition at the Italian Global Series Festival.

The festival, held in the Riccione and Rimini regions of Italy, saw Kural’s portrayal of Baki receive high praise from both the audience and jury members. Combining dark comedy and drama, his performance was recognized with one of the festival’s prestigious awards.

The Italian Global Series Festival aims to support international productions and bring together industry professionals, spotlighting emerging projects in the television and digital platform landscape.

At the award ceremony, Kural emphasized that "Gassal" addresses a universal yet often avoided theme - death - through the language of dark humor, offering a heartfelt story that resonates deeply.

He expressed that he accepted the award on behalf of everyone involved in the project and thanked TRT, the Tabii platform, the producers, screenwriters and directors for introducing this story to millions. Kural also dedicated the award to his supportive family.

"Gassal," a Tabii original production, centers on Baki, a reclusive man who makes his living washing the dead. Following an accident, Baki embarks on a profound inner journey. The series explores themes of confronting the past, loneliness and transformation, quickly attracting a wide audience with its dark comedic narrative style.

The festival’s most prestigious honors, the Maximo Awards, are presented in the categories of Drama, Comedy and Mini-Series.