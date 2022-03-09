Daily Sabah logo

Half-time for Beijing Paralympics 2022

by ASSOCIATED PRESS Mar 09, 2022 9:49 am +03 +03:00

The Winter Paralympics in Beijing have reached the midway point with almost 600 athletes from 46 delegations competing. Sunday's closing ceremony will end a long run of sports in the Chinese capital. The Winter Olympics began Feb. 4 and closed Feb. 20.

Torchbearer and former Chinese Paralympian Li Duan lights the Paralympic flame during the opening ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 4, 2022, in Beijing.

(AP Photo)

It will not be the end for many volunteers who will have to remain in isolation in hotel rooms for several weeks after the Paralympics close under China's strict COVID-19 rules.

Zhang Wenjing of China leaves after the flower ceremony in the women's super G, sitting, at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 6, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.

(AP Photo)

The Paralympics are being held without athletes from Russia or Belarus, who were banned by the International Paralympic Committee for their countries’ involvement in the war in Ukraine.

Czech Republic's Jiri Raul prepares to get into his sledge during his para ice hockey preliminary round match against Italy at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 5, 2022, in Beijing.

(AP Photo)

Ukraine, which has one of the smaller delegations, has been near the top of the medal table since the Paralympics opened. Ukrainian athletes have received wide-ranging support from around the world.

Athletes from Ukraine arrive at the opening ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 4, 2022, in Beijing.

(AP Photo)

Many participants had sided with Ukraine before the Paralympics opened and said they would not compete against Russian or Belarusian athletes, a key element in the IPC's decision to exclude the two countries.

Jesper Pedersen of Norway competes in the men's downhill, sitting, at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 5, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.

(AP Photo)

Fireworks burst above the National Stadium during the opening ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 4, 2022, in Beijing.

(AP Photo)

Germany's Leonie Maria Walter (R) and her guide Pirmin Strecker celebrate, winning the women's middle distance vision impaired event at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 8, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.

(AP Photo)

Participants perform during the opening ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 4, 2022, in Beijing.

(AP Photo)

Andrew Kurka of the United States competes in the men's downhill, sitting, at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 5, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.

(AP Photo)

Participants perform during the opening ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 4, 2022, in Beijing.

(AP Photo)

Pamela Wilson of the United States pushes a stone as teammates Steve Emt and Dave Samsa assist during their wheelchair curling match against Norway at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 7, 2022, in Beijing.

(AP Photo)

A jury records China's Liu Xiaobin shooting during the men's middle distance standing event at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 8, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.

(AP Photo)

Anna-Lena Forster of Germany reacts after competing in the women's super combined, slalom, sitting event at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.

(AP Photo)

South Korea's Choi Kwang-hyuk (R) battles for the puck against Tyler McGregor of Canada during the para-ice hockey preliminary match at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 8, 2022, in Beijing.

(AP Photo)

Thomas Charles Walsh of the United States competes in the men's super-G, standing, at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 6, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.

(AP Photo)

Spectators cast shadows on a Chinese national flag at a viewing platform during the men's and women's Alpine downhill at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 5, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.

(AP Photo)

Czech Republic's Alex Ohar (C) battles for the puck against China's Tian Jintao during their para ice hockey match at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 6, 2022, in Beijing.

(AP Photo)

China's Wang Haitao (C) Yan Zhuo (R) and Zhang Mingliang react during their wheelchair curling match against Switzerland at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 7, 2022, in Beijing.

(AP Photo)

Italian players celebrate their victory over Slovakia during their para ice hockey match at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 6, 2022, in Beijing.

(AP Photo)

Aaron Ewen of New Zealand competes in the men's super-G, sitting, at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 6, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.

(AP Photo)

