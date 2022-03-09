Half-time for Beijing Paralympics 2022

The Winter Paralympics in Beijing have reached the midway point with almost 600 athletes from 46 delegations competing. Sunday's closing ceremony will end a long run of sports in the Chinese capital. The Winter Olympics began Feb. 4 and closed Feb. 20.

Torchbearer and former Chinese Paralympian Li Duan lights the Paralympic flame during the opening ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 4, 2022, in Beijing.

(AP Photo)