Half-time for Beijing Paralympics 2022

The Winter Paralympics in Beijing have reached the midway point with almost 600 athletes from 46 delegations competing. Sunday's closing ceremony will end a long run of sports in the Chinese capital. The Winter Olympics began Feb. 4 and closed Feb. 20.
Torchbearer and former Chinese Paralympian Li Duan lights the Paralympic flame during the opening ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 4, 2022, in Beijing.
It will not be the end for many volunteers who will have to remain in isolation in hotel rooms for several weeks after the Paralympics close under China's strict COVID-19 rules.
Zhang Wenjing of China leaves after the flower ceremony in the women's super G, sitting, at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 6, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.
The Paralympics are being held without athletes from Russia or Belarus, who were banned by the International Paralympic Committee for their countries’ involvement in the war in Ukraine.
Czech Republic's Jiri Raul prepares to get into his sledge during his para ice hockey preliminary round match against Italy at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 5, 2022, in Beijing.
Ukraine, which has one of the smaller delegations, has been near the top of the medal table since the Paralympics opened. Ukrainian athletes have received wide-ranging support from around the world.
Athletes from Ukraine arrive at the opening ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 4, 2022, in Beijing.
Many participants had sided with Ukraine before the Paralympics opened and said they would not compete against Russian or Belarusian athletes, a key element in the IPC's decision to exclude the two countries.
Jesper Pedersen of Norway competes in the men's downhill, sitting, at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 5, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.