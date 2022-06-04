An Arabic adaptation of the hit cult comedy series "The Office" is on its way.

After signing an agreement with the BBC, Dubai-based MBC Studios is preparing to shoot the series for Saudi Arabia under the name "Al Maktab," which, following in its predecessors' footsteps, means "The Office" in Arabic.

The BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning British comedy series will be shot in 20 episodes – with a new spin. The Arabic adaptation will take place in a courier service.

Egyptian director Hisham Fathi will direct the series, in which Saleh Abuamrh will portray the character of boss Malik al-Tuwaifi.

The cast also includes Fahad Albutairi, Nawaf Alshobaili, Saad Aziz, Adhwa Fahad, Razan Mansur, Reem Busati and Hisham Hawsawi.

The widely popular series "The Office," created by Ricky Gervais and Stephan Merchant and started in 2001, has been adapted over the years in many countries such as the United States, France, Germany, Canada, Israel, India and recently Poland. The Arabic spinoff will be the 12th version of the series.

Set in an ordinary but extraordinarily funny office, the general focus of each version is on a power-hungry boss, employees with quirky personalities, the humdrum of the 9-5 daily grind and office life, the most indispensable element of the modern world.

The glue of the plot is the boss, who is often rude, cheesy, annoying, racist, sexist and often considered an overall outcast by his employees, but at the same time, he also manages to make them laugh and offers an indispensable shoulder to lean on.