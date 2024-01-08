Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2024

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Türkiye marches to honor the martyrs of Sarıkamış

by Daily Sabah with AA Jan 08, 2024 2:01 pm +03 +03:00

In the town of Sarıkamış in northeastern Kars province, citizens gathered for the 109th-anniversary commemoration events of the Sarıkamış Operation and began a march.

Many citizens, both young and old, from various cities in Türkiye and abroad came together early in the morning at the Kızılçubuk summit between the Soğanlı and Allahuekber Mountains in the Sarıkamış district to participate in the commemorative event themed "Permission in this Land" and "Türkiye Walks with its Martyrs," Kars, Türkiye, Jan. 7, 2024.

AA

Thousands of people, holding Turkish flags, proceeded to the Crescent and Star Ceremony Area after reciting the Quran and offering prayers, including Takbir and salutations, for the martyrs at the Kızılçubuk summit.

AA

During the march, participants carried a 100-meter (nearly 340-foot) Turkish flag as a sign of solidarity.

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

RECOMMENDED