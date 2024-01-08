Türkiye marches to honor the martyrs of Sarıkamış

In the town of Sarıkamış in northeastern Kars province, citizens gathered for the 109th-anniversary commemoration events of the Sarıkamış Operation and began a march.

Many citizens, both young and old, from various cities in Türkiye and abroad came together early in the morning at the Kızılçubuk summit between the Soğanlı and Allahuekber Mountains in the Sarıkamış district to participate in the commemorative event themed "Permission in this Land" and "Türkiye Walks with its Martyrs," Kars, Türkiye, Jan. 7, 2024.

AA