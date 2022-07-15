The moment is finally here as we have just received a good look at "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" – Amazon's behemoth of a TV series based on the legendary works of J.R.R. Tolkien – with a 2 1/2 minute trailer, and I must say I am pleasantly surprised.

Ever since Amazon's acquisition of the television rights of "The Lord of the Rings," fans have been in a perpetual state of anxiety as they feared what Amazon might do with its billion-dollar investment and at what altars it might sacrifice it.

Amazon did not do nearly enough of anything to quell those fears as well. It has been five years since the acquisition, five long years fans have awaited answers and Amazon has been very coy about details, drip-feeding fans nuggets of information once or twice a year.

A still shot from the TV series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" from Amazon.

The trillion-dollar company's strategy to keep anything and everything under wraps is somewhat understandable when the subject matter is one that holds such a grand place in popular culture as "The Lord of the Rings" franchise.

However, the show is less than two months away from its debut and we have only now received a trailer that features any sort of valuable footage or dialogue. When the fans have been as apprehensive of what their beloved intellectual property's treatment by the studio can churn out as they have been, some more nuggets to at least win their hearts back would be justified.

Now, as we rapidly approach the Sept. 2 release date and as Amazon has graced us with a somewhat meaty trailer, let's take a look at what is going on in Middle-Earth.

A still shot from the TV series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" from Amazon.

'What I've seen'

Finally, we have dialogue that is not just some random throwaway line. However, before we get to the dialogue one must address the majesty of what stands before us.

This is the most expensive television series ever made in the history of cinema, and it truly shows. Amazon paid a measly $250 million just for the rights to produce a show alone, with the show's production and marketing set to exceed well over $1 billion.

Sweet Hobbits it shows! I have never seen such gorgeous visuals on a TV show, not even "Game of Thrones" comes close. The set and costume design, the visual aesthetics, the computer-generated imagery (CGI) and the cinematography all blend together for sublime vistas.

A still shot from the TV series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" from Amazon.

Following in the tradition of Peter Jackson's masterpieces and shooting many scenes on location and particularly in New Zealand, and employing practical effects in most places was one of the smartest decisions the creators could have made.

For the first time, the visuals that Amazon made available to the public feel like they are from the Middle-Earth that we love and want to go back to for the most part – much more so than the first trailer.

However, more than any stunning visuals, only a two-second snippet of a musical theme that is eerily reminiscent of Howard Shore's orchestral magnum opus pieces is what makes me the most excited.

A familiar evil

The series has access to a vast array of brilliant stories from J.R.R. Tolkien's catalog, from thousands of years of Middle-Earth history. This means huge potential – but also huge risks on a road riddled with pitfalls.

One of the greatest concerns that the show puts in the hearts of fans is the apparent time compression as the show seems like it is trying to fit several grand epics of Tolkien that cover two grand ages of this world, into only eight episodes, which means a lot of jumping between times and ages a loss of the sense of thousands of years that are in between.

In the lead – at least in the trailer – seems to be the majestic elves that are Galadriel and Elrond, both of whom have rich and deep life stories that provide opportunities for a lot of character development and exciting storylines.

It also provides a couple of familiar faces, or at least names, for the audience to attach to easily, which is also the case with the grand antagonist of the series, which is set to be Sauron but not as we know him from "The Lord of the Rings."

A still shot from the TV series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" from Amazon.

However, there are also a slew of characters – and seemingly storylines – that are created by the showrunners exclusively for the series that are nowhere to be found in the books, which is particularly worrying if they don't stick the landing.

All in all, the new trailer does well to calm the worried masses, such as myself, and show the fans that the series looks like it could be an enjoyable time in Middle-Earth.

With the material they have the rights to use, Amazon has in its hands the potential to create the greatest fantasy television of all time. It all comes down to how they decide to execute it.

The visuals were great, the music was promising, the story is still largely a mystery. Here's to hoping that mystery provides a pleasant surprise.