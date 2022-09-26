Shot with the coproduction of Türkiye's state broadcaster TRT, the animation movie "Tay," which roughly translates into little horse, has become the most watched movie on the weekend it was released.

Revolving around the story of Riyah, a purebred colt looking for his mother, the movie was watched by 80,546 people, according to a statement by TRT.

Riyah's journey toward Medina with the old camel Jabal, whom he met while escaping from the thieves after him, teaches him the story of Prophet Muhammad's migration from Mecca to Medina

Prepared with the contributions of TRT Child's expert psychologists, child development experts and content editors, the film attracted the attention of adults as well as children.

"Tay" was released in 316 theaters in 74 cities of Türkiye, and will meet with the audience in 20 more countries, especially in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The 3D animated feature film aims to introduce concepts such as sacrifice, hope and love in school-age children, and to instill the love of the prophets in children through a fairy-tale-like narration.

The screenplay was written by Betül Yağsağan Birgören, directed by Nurullah Yenihan and produced by Mustafa Emre Tülün.