Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are back on screen as the crime-solving married couple, and this time they’re in Paris on the heels of a hostage in “Murder Mystery 2,” available on Netflix from Friday.

It’s the sequel to “Murder Mystery” which brought us Nick and Audrey Spitz, a traffic cop and a hairdresser by day, suddenly trying to solve a crime while on a trip to Europe. Yes, they manage to track down the suspect, and set up a detective agency, though it isn’t going very well at the time this show opens.

They’re on a private island for the wedding of their billionaire buddy Maharajah (played by Adeel Akhtar) when the groom is kidnapped and taken to Paris. The private eyes are supposed to bring the kidnapper to justice, and also clear their names, as once again, they are suspects.

This image released by Netflix shows Jennifer Aniston (L) and Adam Sandler in a scene from the film "Murder Mystery 2." (AP Photo)

That leads to a lot of action scenes that are much faster-paced than the first film. Aniston and Sandler leave a trail of destruction as they chase through Paris in a double-the-danger flick that builds up to a death-defying scene at the top of the Eiffel Tower.

Their dance at the Indian wedding is among the highlights of the 90-minute action comedy. Speaking to Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa), Sandler joked he was "one of the best dancers” in the United States of America. “I am very limber. I have a great body and everyone knows it.”

"Murder Mystery 2” shows off the chemistry between the two Hollywood stars, on-screen and off, first seen in “Just Go with It” in 2011.