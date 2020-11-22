The Boston Turkish Film Festival kicked off Sunday after a nine-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Films of the 19th Annual Boston Turkish Film Festival, which were originally scheduled for March 19-April 5, 2020, but were canceled in response to circumstances caused by COVID-19, are now presented on a virtual platform, according to its website. The festival will run through Dec. 15.

Several films will make their U.S. premiers at the annual festival, with award-winning films from the 2019 Boston Turkish Arts and Culture Documentary and Short Film Competition.

“Kız Kardeşler” ("A Tale of Three Sisters"), “Soluk” ("Breath"), “Kapı” ("The Door"), “Bozkır” "(Steppe"), “Ömer ve Biz” ("Omar and Us”), "Yuva” (“Home”) and “Kovan” ("The Hive") can be viewed online.

The Boston Society of Film Critics, an organization of film reviewers from Boston, Massachusetts, honored the Boston Turkish Film Festival last year for "bringing work by emerging and established filmmakers of the Turkish cinema to Boston audiences."

More information can be found on the festival's website.