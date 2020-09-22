The 57th Antalya Film Festival, also known as the Golden Orange Film Festival, announced Monday which directors, screenwriters and artists would be selected for its panel of judges, as well as which films were in the running to win the coveted International Feature Film award.

The event, scheduled to take place Oct. 3-10 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, will be presided over by Turkish screenwriter and director Emin Alper, Romanian producer Ada Solomon, the Tribeca Film Festival's artistic director Frederic Boyer, Iranian actor and director Niki Karimi and Brazilian filmmaker Sandra Kogut.

The features selected for the festival's International Feature Film Competition, most of which premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month, will greet Turkish audiences for the first time.

The poster of the 57th Antalya Film Festival shows a doctor holding the top award as a tribute to the medical staff fighting against the coronavirus.

The 10 films include Emmanuel Courcol’s "The Big Hit," Lili Horvat's "Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time," Pamela Tola's "Ladies of Steel," Massoud Bakhshi's "Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness," Ameen Nayfeh’s "200 Meters," Uberto Pasolini’s "Nowhere Special," Daniele Luchetti's "The Ties," Ana Rocha de Sousa's "Listen," Arab and Tarzan Nasser’s "Gaza Mon Amour" ("Gaza My Love") and Jasmila Zbanic’s "Quo Vadis, Aida?"

The winners of the competition will be announced in an award ceremony on the closing day of the event.

The festival, which was first launched in 1963 as the Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, is one of the oldest and longest-running film festivals in Turkey.

Awards are given as part of the festival's National Feature Film Competition, National Documentary Film Competition, National Short Film Competition and the International Feature Film Competition.

The 2020 installment of the festival has been publicized using two posters featuring renowned Turkish actress Fatma Girik and a doctor holding the Golden Orange Award in order to commemorate the great efforts made by medical staff in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.