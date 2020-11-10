Daily Sabah logo

In photos: Trump supporters protest Biden victory

Nov 10, 2020

Thousands of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump took to the streets in many cities across the country to protest Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

A Trump supporter carries a semi-automatic rifle as he takes part in a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election was called for former Vice President Joe Biden, in front of the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., Nov. 8, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A Trump supporter hugs a flag at a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election was called for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., Nov. 9, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Worshippers pray during a protest with Trump supporters demonstrating against the presidential election results at the State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, U.S., Nov. 8, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Supporters of President Donald Trump protest outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Nov. 8, 2020, a day after the 2020 election was called for Democrat Joe Biden.

(AP Photo)

A Trump supporter yells during a "Stop the Steal" protest in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., Nov. 8, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A Trump supporter carries a teddy bear and a semi-automatic rifle at a "Stop the Steal" protest at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., Nov. 9, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Trump supporters demonstrate at the Michigan state capitol, Lansing, Michigan, U.S., Nov. 08, 2020.

(Getty Images/AFP Photo)

A Trump supporter holds a placard reading "Legal votes only" outside where general election ballots continue to be tabulated, the day after a presidential election victory was called for former Vice President Joe Biden, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. Nov. 8, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Trump supporters gather at a "Stop the Steal" protest at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., Nov. 9, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A supporter of Trump carries a semi-automatic rifle at a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election was called for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., November 9, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A group of Japanese nationals gathers on the streets of Scranton to show their support for President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania, U.S., Nov. 9, 2020.

(The Times-Tribune via AP)

A woman participates in a pro-Trump election integrity rally at the Orange County Registrar of Voters offices in Santa Ana, California, U.S., Nov. 9, 2020.

(The Orange County Register via AP)

Supporters of Trump rally after Democratic nominee Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, in Beverly Hills, California, on November 7, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

People line Grand Avenue during a pro-Trump election integrity rally at the Orange County Registrar of Voters offices, Santa Ana, California, U.S., Nov. 9, 2020.

(The Orange County Register via AP)

A woman shows her support for President Donald Trump in Scranton, Pennsylvania, U.S., Nov. 9, 2020.

(The Times-Tribune via AP)

Supporters of Trump gather at a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election was called for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., Nov. 9, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Trump supporters gather at a "Stop the Steal" protest in front of the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., Nov. 8, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

