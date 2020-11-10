In photos: Trump supporters protest Biden victory

Thousands of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump took to the streets in many cities across the country to protest Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

A Trump supporter carries a semi-automatic rifle as he takes part in a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election was called for former Vice President Joe Biden, in front of the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., Nov. 8, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)