Beyonce's latest concert film titled "Renaissance" secured the top spot at the North American box office during its debut weekend, generating an estimated $21 million in ticket sales, According to Exhibitor Relations,

That result came in what normally is a very slow period following the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

"This is an excellent domestic opening for a concert film," said analyst David A. Gross, boosted by "sensational critics reviews and audience scores."

A virtuoso effort written, directed, and produced by the iconic singer, "Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce" now ranks among the top five all-time concert movie openings, Gross said, led by the huge $92.8 million opening earlier this year of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" film.

Both movies are distributed by AMC Theaters.

In second place for the Friday-through-Sunday period was Lionsgate's "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," at $14.5 million. Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler and Peter Dinklage star in the prequel about a lethal competition in the dystopian state of Panem.

Third is "Godzilla Minus One," a new release from Toho International, at $11 million. Unlike much earlier Hollywoodian takes on the huge sea monster, "This Toho production is Japanese in every way – in language, cast, setting and all facets," said Gross, adding, "Critics and audiences love it."

Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe star in the movie, which sold $23 million in tickets in Japan over the past month.

The fourth spot for the second straight weekend went to Universal's animated musical comedy "Trolls Band Together," at $7.6 million. Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake lead the voice cast.

And in fifth was Disney's lavishly animated film "Wish," at $7.4 million. Featuring the voices of Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine, "Wish" tells the story of King Magnifico, who grants one wish a month.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Napoleon" ($7.1 million)

"Animal" ($6.1 million)

"Silent Night" ($3 million)

"Thanksgiving" ($2.6 million)

"The Marvels" ($2.5 million)