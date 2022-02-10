Daily Sabah logo

Panda Bing Dwen Dwen: Mascot madness takes over Beijing Olympics

by ASSOCIATED PRESS Feb 10, 2022 11:54 am +03 +03:00

Bing Dwen Dwen is becoming one of the biggest stars of the 2022 Olympics.

Games mascot, Bing Dwen Dwen, sits on a padded wall ahead of the short-track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Beijing, China, Feb. 9, 2022.

(AP Photo)

The panda mascot of the Beijing Games is everywhere, visiting events, entertaining fans and serving as a sought-after piece of memorabilia in various forms.

Women wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus walk by the Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen decorations in Beijing, China, Feb. 7, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Medal-winning athletes have been receiving plush toy pandas after their moments of triumph, stuffed inside a plastic shell meant to represent ice. Bing means ice in Chinese.

Silver medal finisher Federico Pellegrino, of Italy, celebrates during a venue ceremony after the men's sprint free cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 8, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Stuffed versions of Bing Dwen Dwen have become a popular souvenir. The pandas were sold out Monday at many locations, and elsewhere buyers have been limited to one each.

An employee packaging stuffed toys of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at a factory in Jinjiang in China's eastern Fujian province, Feb. 8, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Shuey Rhon Rhon, a Chinese lantern child, is the mascot for the Paralympics and sometimes appears with Bing Dwen Dwen. The Chinese lantern is an ancient cultural symbol associated with harvest, celebration, prosperity and brightness.

Residents pass near the Paralympic mascot Shuey Rhon Rhon left, and Winter Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen displayed near the National Stadium where a rehearsal for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics is taking place, in Beijing, China, Jan. 30, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A woman takes a picture of the Olympic mascot, Bing Dwen Dwen, at the Olympic Green ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Beijing, China, Feb. 1, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Bing Dwen Dwen, the Olympics mascot walks at the curling venue ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Beijing, China, Feb. 2, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A woman wears mask as she holds flags with the picture of Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen, Beijing, China, Feb. 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Bing Dwen Dwen, the Olympics mascot walks at the curling venue ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Beijing, China, Feb. 2, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A resident carries away his purchase of 2022 Winter Olympics memorabilia including mascot Bing Dwen Dwen after lining up outside a store in Beijing, China, Feb. 4, 2022.

(AP Photo)

An Olympic volunteer (L) and security staff stand next to an Olympic mascot before the start of the Men's Freestyle Skiing Big Air final at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, Feb. 9, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

The Olympic mascot, Bing Dwen Dwen, is introduced in the stands during the luge men's single finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in the Yanqing district of Beijing, Feb. 6, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of the Olympics, turns sideways to exit through the doors after visiting the Xinhua news agency's office at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in the Yanqing district of Beijing, Feb. 8, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A worker wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant outside a hotel at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in the Yanqing district of Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Bing Dwen Dwen, the Olympics mascot poses at the curling venue ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, in the Yanqing district of Beijing, China, Feb. 2, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Workers at a factory manufacture Bing Dwen Dwen stuffed dolls, the mascot of 2022 Winter Olympics, in Jinjiang city in southeastern China's Fujian province, Feb. 8, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Residents pose for photos with a cutout showing the Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at a popular retail street in Beijing, China, Feb. 4, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A mascot that is presented to the medal winners is displayed during the venue ceremony for the women's moguls at Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Zhangjiakou, China, Feb. 6, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Bing Dwen Dwen, the Olympics mascot, makes an appearance during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Zhangjiakou, China, Feb. 4, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Inflated Winter Olympic and Paralympic mascots, Bing Dwen Dwen, center right, and Shuey Rhon Rhon pose for photos at the main media center at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Zhangjiakou, China, Jan. 24, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Olympic mascot, Bing Dwen Dwen, tries to squeeze through the door to enter the main media center at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Zhangjiakou, China, Jan. 24, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A man walks in front of a shirt featuring Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, at a Beijing Winter Olympics souvenir store at Wangfujing shopping mall complex in Beijing, China, Feb. 7, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Employees working on stuffed toys of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at a factory in Jinjiang in China's eastern Fujian province, China, Feb. 8, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Bing Dwen Dwen, the Olympic mascot walks at the curling venue ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Zhangjiakou, China, Feb. 2, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands celebrates his gold medal and Olympic record during a venue ceremony for the men's speedskating 1,500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Zhangjiakou, China, Feb. 8, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Workers wearing the mascot costumes of the Winter Olympics to attract customers chat outside a restaurant during the Lunar New Year Eve in Zhangjiakou, China, Jan. 31, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Employees working on stuffed toys of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at a factory in Jinjiang in China's eastern Fujian province, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 8, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

People line up along the Gongmei Emporium to queue overnight for a chance to buy the 2022 Winter Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen in Zhangjiakou, China, Feb. 8, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Workers at a factory manufacture Bing Dwen Dwen stuffed dolls, the mascot of 2022 Winter Olympics, in Jinjiang city in southeastern China's Fujian province, Feb. 8, 2022.

(AP Photo)

