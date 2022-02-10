Panda Bing Dwen Dwen: Mascot madness takes over Beijing Olympics

The panda mascot of the Beijing Games is everywhere, visiting events, entertaining fans and serving as a sought-after piece of memorabilia in various forms.
Women wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus walk by the Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen decorations in Beijing, China, Feb. 7, 2022.
Medal-winning athletes have been receiving plush toy pandas after their moments of triumph, stuffed inside a plastic shell meant to represent ice. Bing means ice in Chinese.
Silver medal finisher Federico Pellegrino, of Italy, celebrates during a venue ceremony after the men's sprint free cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 8, 2022.
Stuffed versions of Bing Dwen Dwen have become a popular souvenir. The pandas were sold out Monday at many locations, and elsewhere buyers have been limited to one each.
An employee packaging stuffed toys of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at a factory in Jinjiang in China's eastern Fujian province, Feb. 8, 2022.
Shuey Rhon Rhon, a Chinese lantern child, is the mascot for the Paralympics and sometimes appears with Bing Dwen Dwen. The Chinese lantern is an ancient cultural symbol associated with harvest, celebration, prosperity and brightness.
Residents pass near the Paralympic mascot Shuey Rhon Rhon left, and Winter Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen displayed near the National Stadium where a rehearsal for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics is taking place, in Beijing, China, Jan. 30, 2022.
