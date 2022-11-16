Biopic on the Turkish folk singer Neşet Ertaş's life to be screened on Dec. 23, revealing his journey in music as representative of the last great proponent of "Abdallık," genre's name referred to groups dealing with music native to their hometowns.

The highly anticipated movie "Garip Bülbül Neşet Ertaş" ("Strange Nightingale Neşet Ertaş") will meet the audience on Dec. 23, revealing the life of the master of folk songs, one of the most precious treasures in transferring the values ​​and cultural heritage of the nation to future generations.

UNESCO has recognized Ertaş as a living human treasure. The folk singer refused the state artist title, which was offered by then-President Süleyman Demirel. Even though he only completed his education in primary school, Ertaş was awarded an honorary doctorate by Istanbul Technical University's Turkish Music State Conservatory in 2011 for his great mastery of music.

A still shot taken from the "Garip Bülbül Neşet Ertaş" movie.

The folk poet Ertaş fondly remembered as the "Bozkırın Tezenesi" ("Voice of Prairie"), whose roots are based on the Anatolian and Abdal tradition that stretches back thousands of years, nourishes from his roots, bringing together the human emotions of love, respect, longing, justice, tolerance, equality, brotherhood, joys and pains.

The master artist's songs were born out of the suffering he had lived through. For that reason, he was able to reach many people's hearts through his universal message with a unique style and deep tunes. The artist's mastery of instrument, unique lyrics and fame even spread beyond the borders of Türkiye.

His legacy reaches to today as a saz master who has reached perfection with his unique expression, timbre and powerful technique, which is still not decoded today.