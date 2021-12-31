Year in photos: Most remarkable events that shaped 2021

The three-year Gulf crisis ended after Saudi Arabia announced it would lift the embargo on Qatar and open its air, land and sea borders, in a move welcomed in the region.
Hundreds of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat, clashing with police and delaying the certification of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's victory
Airplane with 62 passengers on board crashed into the Java Sea after taking off from the capital Jakarta
Democratic Joe Biden officially became the 46th president of the United States in January, after beating Donald Trump in heated elections
Following a five-year hiatus, Turkey and Greece resumed discussions aimed at addressing long-standing maritime disputes after months of tension in the Eastern Mediterranean
British music superstar Adele revealed the tracklist for her much-anticipated comeback album “30”
The Myanmar military staged a coup, arresting politicians, including Aung San Suu Kyi, taking control for one year, in a move denounced by countries across the world
Russian court sentenced opposition figure Alexei Navalny to three-and-a-half years in jail after ruling he had violated the terms of his parole
A new interim government was formed to lead Libya during transition phase on path to elections
CHP dissident Muharrem Ince announced his resignation from the party to establish his own party
Turkey announced 10-year space program that envisages making contact with the moon in 2023, sending citizens into space, working with other countries on building a spaceport and creating a global brand in satellite technology
Turkey started distributing the second doses of COVID-19 vaccines as part of inoculation drive
Former Mayor of Istanbul Kadir Topbaş died while being treated for COVID-19 in hospital at the age of 76
The chief public prosecutor of Turkey's Supreme Court of Appeals filed a lawsuit for the closure of the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP)
Gigantic cargo ship Ever Given turned sideways blocking Egypt's Suez Canal for nearly three months
Turkey started gradually lifting lockdown measures after 30% decline in daily COVID-19 cases and fewer hospitalizations
An Israeli airstrike killed 24 people in northern Gaza.
An Israeli airstrike destroyed a high-rise building that housed the offices of The Associated Press (AP) and Al-Jazeera in the Gaza Strip
Turkey signaled “good news” regarding the exploration activities in the Black Sea, triggering prospects it could be announcing a new natural gas discovery.
President Erdoğan inaugurated an impressive mosque in Istanbul’s Taksim Square after decades of legal wrangling
Massive telecommunications tower was inaugurated in Istanbul, putting an end to “visual pollution” in Çamlıca
Chelsea edged Manchester City by a solitary goal to clinch the UEFA Champions League trophy for the second time in the club's history
Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party formed a coalition government with the help of the small Arab party Ra'am shortly before a midnight deadline, concluding Netanyahu’s Likud era
President Erdoğan and Biden have 'constructive' meeting at NATO summit, confirm willingness to restore strained ties and increase cooperation
Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated at his home by a group of unidentified assailants
Sea snot, the thick layer of microorganisms covering the Marmara Sea removed from the surface after clean up efforts
World's richest man Jeff Bezos completed inaugural space voyage after touching down in the West Texas desert
More and more countries started offering COVID-19 vaccinations to children under the age of 12
Delta variant took over in an alarmingly short time, as it was 40% to 60% more transmissible than the alpha variant
