Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2021

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Year in photos: Most remarkable events that shaped 2021

by DAILY SABAH Dec 31, 2021 7:11 pm +03 +03:00

The year 2021 was marked by key national and international events. Here is a quick look back at the most remarkable and memorable moments of the year.

3-year Gulf crisis between Qatar-Saudi ended

The three-year Gulf crisis ended after Saudi Arabia announced it would lift the embargo on Qatar and open its air, land and sea borders, in a move welcomed in the region.

US in chaos as pro-Trump demonstrators storm Capitol in bid to overturn election

Hundreds of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat, clashing with police and delaying the certification of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's victory

Indonesian passenger jet crashes into sea shortly after take-off, killing 62 on board

Airplane with 62 passengers on board crashed into the Java Sea after taking off from the capital Jakarta

Joe Biden sworn in as 46th president of US

Democratic Joe Biden officially became the 46th president of the United States in January, after beating Donald Trump in heated elections

Turkey, Greece launch 1st round of exploratory talks since 2016

Following a five-year hiatus, Turkey and Greece resumed discussions aimed at addressing long-standing maritime disputes after months of tension in the Eastern Mediterranean

30' is the new 30: Adele reveals tracks of hotly-anticipated album

British music superstar Adele revealed the tracklist for her much-anticipated comeback album “30”

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi urges people to oppose coup

The Myanmar military staged a coup, arresting politicians, including Aung San Suu Kyi, taking control for one year, in a move denounced by countries across the world

Russian court sentences Putin critic Navalny to 3.5 years in jail

Russian court sentenced opposition figure Alexei Navalny to three-and-a-half years in jail after ruling he had violated the terms of his parole

New interim government to lead Libya during transition phase

A new interim government was formed to lead Libya during transition phase on path to elections

CHP dissident Ince announces resignation from party

CHP dissident Muharrem Ince announced his resignation from the party to establish his own party

‘Going to the moon’: Turkey unveils landmark space program

Turkey announced 10-year space program that envisages making contact with the moon in 2023, sending citizens into space, working with other countries on building a spaceport and creating a global brand in satellite technology

Turkey starts vaccination against COVID-19 in January 2021

Turkey started distributing the second doses of COVID-19 vaccines as part of inoculation drive

Former Istanbul mayor Kadir Topbaş dies of COVID-19

Former Mayor of Istanbul Kadir Topbaş died while being treated for COVID-19 in hospital at the age of 76

Turkey moves to dissolve pro-PKK HDP

The chief public prosecutor of Turkey's Supreme Court of Appeals filed a lawsuit for the closure of the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP)

Gigantic cargo ship turns sideways blocking Egypt's Suez Canal

Gigantic cargo ship Ever Given turned sideways blocking Egypt's Suez Canal for nearly three months

Turkey lifted coronavirus curfew

Turkey started gradually lifting lockdown measures after 30% decline in daily COVID-19 cases and fewer hospitalizations

Israel kills 9 children, 15 other civilians in Gaza airstrikes

An Israeli airstrike killed 24 people in northern Gaza.

Israel destroys building housing AP, Al-Jazeera offices in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike destroyed a high-rise building that housed the offices of The Associated Press (AP) and Al-Jazeera in the Gaza Strip

Natural gas discovery in Black Sea

Turkey signaled “good news” regarding the exploration activities in the Black Sea, triggering prospects it could be announcing a new natural gas discovery.

Istanbul’s Taksim Mosque opens after decades of legal wrangling

President Erdoğan inaugurated an impressive mosque in Istanbul’s Taksim Square after decades of legal wrangling

Massive TV tower, now Istanbul's tallest structure, inaugurated

Massive telecommunications tower was inaugurated in Istanbul, putting an end to “visual pollution” in Çamlıca

Chelsea wins Champions League

Chelsea edged Manchester City by a solitary goal to clinch the UEFA Champions League trophy for the second time in the club's history

End of Netanyahu era: Lapid forms coalition govt in Israel

Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party formed a coalition government with the help of the small Arab party Ra'am shortly before a midnight deadline, concluding Netanyahu’s Likud era

Erdoğan, Biden have 'constructive' meeting at NATO summit

President Erdoğan and Biden have 'constructive' meeting at NATO summit, confirm willingness to restore strained ties and increase cooperation

Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated: Interim PM

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated at his home by a group of unidentified assailants

Sea snot removed from surface of Turkey’s Marmara Sea

Sea snot, the thick layer of microorganisms covering the Marmara Sea removed from the surface after clean up efforts

Jeff Bezos goes to space

World's richest man Jeff Bezos completed inaugural space voyage after touching down in the West Texas desert

Should your kids get COVID-19 jab? Here's what scientists say

More and more countries started offering COVID-19 vaccinations to children under the age of 12

Delta variant of COVID-19: What makes it different?

Delta variant took over in an alarmingly short time, as it was 40% to 60% more transmissible than the alpha variant

Taliban takes over Afghanistan

Taliban took the second Afghan provincial capital Sheberghan city in Jawzjan in 24 hours

USA tops medal table, Turkey sees best-ever haul as Tokyo 2020 draws to close

The U.S. edged a dominant China at the top of the Olympics medals in Tokyo

Messi leaves Barca, joins PSG

Lionel Messi broke down in tears as he confirmed he was leaving Barcelona after the club said it could no longer afford to pay the Argentine's high wages

Taliban proclaim end of war while panic engulfs Kabul

Taliban said the war in Afghanistan is over after taking control of the presidential palace in Kabul without resistance

Deadly floods in Kastamonu and Sinop

Turkish officials said the northern province of Kastamonu would undergo “rehabilitation” to limit future damage from similar disasters after floods wreaked havoc

Forest fires in Antalya and Muğla

Turkey suffered from 2,105 forest fires in 2021, as blazes gripped the country and destroyed homes

18-year-old Raducanu wins US Open

British teenager Emma Raducanu became the first qualifier to capture a Grand Slam by defeating Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the women's final

SPD secures narrow win, beats Merkel's bloc in era-ending German vote

Germany’s center-left SPD won the biggest share of the vote in a national election, narrowly beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU and its Bavaria-only sister party, the CSU

Turkish drone magnate Baykar’s founder dies aged 72

Özdemir Bayraktar, the founder and board chairperson of Turkish drone magnate Baykar, dubbed the mastermind behind the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) development in Turkey, died at the age of 72

Sudan’s military arrests PM Hamdok, ministers in apparent coup

Sudanese military declared a state of emergency, hours after arresting the country’s Prime Minister Hamdok and civilian members of the Sovereign Council in a move denounced by the international community

Atatürk Cultural Center, part of Istanbul's essence, reopens

The Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) in Istanbul's iconic Taksim Square was inaugurated after eight years

COP26: Nations seal climate deal, compromising over coal

Nearly 200 countries sealed COP26 climate deal, compromising over coal

Great Turkish thinker, poet Sezai Karakoç passes away at 88

Turkish writer, thinker and poet Sezai Karakoç died at the age of 88

Peng Shuai disappears

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai disappeared in the aftermath of airing a sexual assault allegation against a former government official

Human rights violations rampant at Belarus-Poland border: HRW

HRW accuses Belarus border guards of 'violence, inhuman and degrading treatment' against migrants stuck at the crossing point with Poland

6 killed, dozens injured in heavy storms that battered Turkey

At least six people, including a foreign national, died and dozens of others were injured after heavy storms hit Turkey's biggest city Istanbul and its surrounding regions.

China summons Evergrande founder as crypto currencies slump

Founder of China's property developer Evergrande was summoned by the government after the company issued a statement saying it might not have sufficient funds to meet its financial obligations.

End of Merkel era in Germany

Olaf Scholz, who won the ballot in Germany's lower house parliament with 395 of 707 votes, became Germany's ninth post-World War II Chancellor

Max Verstappen 1st F1 win

Formula One got its new world champion after Max Verstappen became the first Dutchman ever to win the Formula One title in a thrilling season finale

Omicron COVID-19 variant: What we know and should we worry?

Omicron variant of the coronavirus detected in 77 countries, triggering panic worldwide

Turkey launches Türksat 5B satellite into space with SpaceX

Turkey's new telecommunication satellite was launched by United States aerospace company SpaceX

Global mergers, buy-ups shatter all-time records with $5 trillion

Global merger and acquisition (M&A) activity records smashed in 2021 after exceeding $5 trillion for the first time

Mark your calendars: An expat holiday guide for 2022 in Turkey

An expat holiday guide for 2022 in Turkey, with national, religious and cultural holidays

NASA launches world's most powerful space telescope Webb

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, the world's most powerful, blasted off into space for 10-year mission

Regional developments dominate Turkey's 2021 foreign policy agenda

Developments that took place across the region, including in Palestine, Libya, Afghanistan, Cyprus and Greece, played an influential role in determining the 2021 agenda of Turkish foreign policy.

Turkovac vaccine developed

Turkey's first domestically developed vaccine against the coronavirus, Turkovac, entered mass production

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.