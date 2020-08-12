Prominent Indian actor Aamir Khan, who is in Turkey to shoot parts of his new movie “Laal Singh Chaddha,” visited the southern city of Adana Wednesday, where he and his crew will be making detailed exploration for alternative shooting locations.

The world-renowned Bollywood star, who enjoys sizeable popularity in the country, was greeted by fans throughout his visit. Earlier on his arrival in the central Turkish province in Niğde on Aug. 20, Khan was welcomed as enthusiastically.

Bollywood star Aamir Khan cooks kebab at a restaurant's grill in Adana, southern Turkey, Aug. 12, 2020. (Seyhan Municipality via AA)

Khan toured the historical Kazancılar Çarşısı (Boilermakers' Bazaar) which is dotted with restaurants offering the renowned Adana kebab. He even cooked the kebab by the fireside for a while before tasting the delicious treat.

Khan stopped shooting his movie Laal Singh Chaddha, an adaption of the 1994 classic Forrest Gump due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in India, and started looking for alternative locations including Turkey.

Khan is expected to shoot the rest of his movie in multiple Turkish provinces including the Mount Demirkazık in Niğde, Adana and Istanbul.