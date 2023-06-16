In a clash of highly anticipated releases, two films are set to hit theaters simultaneously on July 21: "Barbie," starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and "Oppenheimer," featuring an ensemble cast including Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Matt Damon.

As the release date approached, a research website focusing on film tracking was surveyed to gauge these upcoming movies' awareness and box office potential.

On the one hand, "Barbie" delves into the world of the iconic toy franchise. On the other hand, "Oppenheimer" presents the dramatic story of a renowned atomic physicist. Both films are expected to make their mark at the box office this summer.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer" promises to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative, while Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" offers a fresh take on the beloved character. With such talented directors and stellar casts, movie enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting these releases.

According to the latest report from the research website, which includes box office predictions, "Barbie" is projected to have an opening weekend of approximately $45-55 million at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, "Oppenheimer" is expected to debut with a strong opening ranging from $30-35 million.

These numbers indicate a promising start for both films, suggesting audiences are keen to experience the diverse genres and talented performances.