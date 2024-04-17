The main actors of "Kayıp Kamyon" ("Lost Truck"), produced by Sinehan and directed by Ekrem Arslan, gathered for script rehearsals, revealing insights into the film's journey to the finals and its award in a screenplay competition held by Sinehane Film Production Inc., a subsidiary of Turkuvaz Media Group.

Bülent Emin Yarar, the lead actor who participated in the reading rehearsal at the Beykoz Kundra Factory, stated that the story is very beautiful and rich, saying: "All kinds of emotions, colors, joys and sorrows are present here. It's a story that encompasses many different emotions."

Yarar conveyed that the process of turning Ercan Uçar's story into a film was not easy: "The important thing here is to feel and convey those emotions, to walk together with the audience. It's easier in theater, you know because you're in live contact with the audience."

Actor Engin Hepileri found the screenplay to be different from the usual, stating: "The story will be a very personal one. It deals with emotions, especially the amazing bond between the grandfather and grandson, the impact of a child inherited from parents on solving events, a journey taken with his best friend, and the challenges encountered on this journey. I'm one of those challenges."

Actor Yetkin Dikinciler, aiming to share the excitement as in every film, said: "In this film, we're trying to tell the story of people trying to connect, which has become an increasing concern in this world right now. Everyone is concerned with themselves. So, we're telling the story of people who care about each other. As we accompany others' troubles, we find remedies for our own. That's why it's a very valuable story. I'll try to accompany the troubles of retired constable Vasıf with the character Fehmi, but maybe I'll also solve my own problems while solving his."

Written by Kamuran Süner and Ercan Uçar, the film, which is in the family, comedy and drama genre, focuses on the generation conflict between retired constable Vasıf and his granddaughter Zeynep, who live in the same house, and their adventure with his closest friend Fehmi.

Produced by Sinehane, the film stars Bülent Emin Yarar, Yetkin Dikinciler, Ülkü Hilal Çiftçi, Savaş Özdemir, Gözde Çığacı and Engin Hepileri.