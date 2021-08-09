In photos: Second-worst wildfires hit California

Officials in northern California on Aug. 4, 2021 warned residents of two communities in the path of the raging Dixie fire to evacuate immediately as high winds whipped the flames onward.
Wind-driven flames shoot horizontally out of the windshield of a car on fire at the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Greenville, California, U.S., Aug. 5, 2021.
In this photo combination, a before and after series shows a home burning on Aug. 5, 2021 (above) and after it burned (below) during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California, U.S., Aug. 6, 2021.
As of Sunday, the fire had destroyed 463,477 acres (187,562 hectares), up from the previous day's 447,723 acres. It now covers an area larger than Los Angeles.
In this photo combination, a before and after series shows residents drinking and listening to country music while ignoring a mandatory evacuation order in front of their home before it burned on July 23, 2021 (above) and after it burned (below) in Greenville, California, U.S., Aug. 7, 2021.
