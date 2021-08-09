Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

In photos: Second-worst wildfires hit California

by agencies Aug 09, 2021 9:41 am +03 +03:00

Firefighters work the scene as a home is engulfed in flames during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California, U.S, Aug. 4, 2021.

The Dixie fire burned through dozens of homes and businesses in downtown Greenville and continues to forge toward other residential communities.

(AFP Photo)

Officials in northern California on Aug. 4, 2021 warned residents of two communities in the path of the raging Dixie fire to evacuate immediately as high winds whipped the flames onward.

Wind-driven flames shoot horizontally out of the windshield of a car on fire at the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Greenville, California, U.S., Aug. 5, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

In this photo combination, a before and after series shows a home burning on Aug. 5, 2021 (above) and after it burned (below) during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California, U.S., Aug. 6, 2021.

As of Sunday, the fire had destroyed 463,477 acres (187,562 hectares), up from the previous day's 447,723 acres. It now covers an area larger than Los Angeles.

(AFP Photo)

The Dixie fire burns through the night illuminating the smoke above, California, U.S., July 31, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A before and after series of pictures shows a community center in flames on Aug. 4, 2021, and after it burned on Aug. 5, 2021, during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California, U.S.

(AFP Photo)

A color infrared satellite image shows Lake Almanor during Dixie Fire in California, U.S., Aug. 8, 2021.

(Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)

A basketball hoop melts due to the Dixie Fire near Greenville, California, U.S., Aug. 8, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Before and after pictures show, a home burning (above) on July 24, 2021 and the remains are seen two days later on July 26, 2021 during the Dixie fire in the Indian Falls neighborhood of unincorporated Plumas County.

(AFP Photo)

The sign for Main Street survived the Dixie Fire in Greenville, California, U.S., Aug. 8, 2021.

(Getty Images)

In this photo combination, a before and after series shows residents drinking and listening to country music while ignoring a mandatory evacuation order in front of their home before it burned on July 23, 2021 (above) and after it burned (below) in Greenville, California, U.S., Aug. 7, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Trees are seen engulfed in flames along Interstate 89 during the Dixie Fire in Greenville, California, U.S., Aug. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A combination satellite image shows Lake Almanor and Canyondam on Oct. 30, 2020 (top) and during Dixie Fire in California, U.S., Aug. 8, 2021.

(Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)

Flames are reflected in the Feather River as the Dixie Fire burns in the area near Quincy, California, U.S., July 26, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A combination satellite image shows Canyondam on Oct. 30, 2020 (top) and during Dixie Fire in California, U.S., Aug. 8, 2021.

(Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)

A property is seen engulfed in flames along Interstate 89 during the Dixie Fire in Greenville, California, U.S., Aug. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A deer wanders in heavy smoke in front of a row of burned cars during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California, U.S., Aug. 6, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Dozens of burned vehicles rest in heavy smoke during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California, U.S., Aug. 6, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Dixie Fire burns near Taylorsville, California, U.S., July 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Flames from the Dixie Fire burn out of control in the downtown area of Greenville, California, U.S. Aug. 5, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A house is fully engulfed by flames at the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Greenville, California, U.S., Aug. 5, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Resident Woody Hovland inspects a burned-out commercial building owned by his friend following the Dixie Fire, a wildfire that tore through the town of Greenville, California, U.S., Aug. 5, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The Dixie Fire burns on a mountain ridge sending embers into the air in Greenville, California, U.S., Aug. 5, 2021.

(Getty Images)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.