Josephine Chaplin, the daughter of the renowned comedian Charlie Chaplin, has died at the age of 74.

The actress died in Paris on July 13, as U.S. industry newspapers reported on Friday, citing her family. Relatives had previously announced her death in a funeral notice in the French daily newspaper Le Figaro.

Josephine Chaplin was born in Santa Monica, California, in 1949. She was one of Charlie Chaplin's (1889-1977) 11 children. She came from the comedian's fourth marriage to actress Oona Chaplin (1925-1991), a daughter of U.S. playwright Eugene O'Neill (1888-1953).

Josephine was known for her role as May in Pasolini's 1972 film adaptation of eight stories from "The Canterbury Tales" by English poet Geoffrey Chaucer. Chaplin lived in Paris for many years.