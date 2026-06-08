Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated new film, “Odyssey,” will be released in theaters worldwide July 17.

The film will bring Homer’s classic epic to the big screen for the first time in IMAX format. Homer, the ancient Greek poet traditionally credited with writing “The Iliad” and “The Odyssey,” is the author of some of the most important works in early Greek literature.

The production, filmed in various locations around the world using next-generation IMAX technology, will be presented as a mythological action film.

The cast includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

Nolan wrote and directed the film and also produced it with Emma Thomas. Thomas Hayslip served as executive producer.