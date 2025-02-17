The renowned Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan is rumored that he will shoot some scenes for his upcoming movie "The Odyssey" on the Yason Burnu Peninsula, located in Türkiye's Ordu. Perşembe Mayor Cihat Albayrak discussed the development, stating, "We will provide the necessary infrastructure for Christopher Nolan regarding this film."

Christopher Nolan, famous for films such as "Oppenheimer," "Tenet," "Dunkirk," "Interstellar," "The Dark Knight Rises," "Inception," "The Prestige" and "Memento," is reportedly planning to film part of "The Odyssey" on the Yason Burnu Peninsula. A post on the Christopher Nolan Art & Updates social media account shared a photo of the peninsula along with the news, confirming that some scenes for the movie would be filmed in the Perşembe district.

The film features Hollywood stars such as Charlize Theron, Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson. The Odyssey is scheduled to be released on July 17, 2026. The film tells the story of Odysseus' dangerous journey after the Trojan War and his reunion with his wife, Penelope.

Mayor Albayrak expressed his excitement about the news, emphasizing that the film would not only bring attention to their district but also to the entire city and country. He added, "This is a wonderful opportunity to promote our peaceful town, not only within our country but to the world. We are ready to provide the necessary support and infrastructure for Christopher Nolan, which will help make Perşembe stand out even more."

Historian and writer Naim Güney explained that the Yason Burnu Peninsula is historically significant, making it an ideal location for the film. He shared his excitement upon hearing the news and described the mythological background of the area, noting that the "Golden Fleece legend," one of the oldest mythological tales, takes place in this region. The Golden Fleece myth, written by Apollonius of Rhodes in the third century B.C., tells the story of Jason and the Argonauts' quest to retrieve the Golden Fleece. The Yason Burnu Peninsula is part of the ancient land mentioned in the myth.

Güney concluded that the area's historical and mythological significance makes it the perfect location for Nolan's film.