Over 200 dead after typhoon slams Philippines

The death toll rose to more than 200 following the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines this year, with 52 people still missing and several central towns and provinces grappling with downed communications and power outages and pleading for food and water.
Fallen electric pylons block a road while a sign asking for food (L) is displayed along a road in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte province, Dec. 19, 2021, days after super Typhoon Rai devastated the city.
