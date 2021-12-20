Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2021

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Over 200 dead after typhoon slams Philippines

by Agencies Dec 20, 2021 9:48 am +03 +03:00

The death toll rose to more than 200 following the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines this year, with 52 people still missing and several central towns and provinces grappling with downed communications and power outages and pleading for food and water.

Fallen electric pylons block a road while a sign asking for food (L) is displayed along a road in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte province, Dec. 19, 2021, days after super Typhoon Rai devastated the city.

(AFP Photo)

Houses damaged by Typhoon Rai are seen, in Surigao del Norte province, Philippines, Dec. 18, 2021.

(Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters)

A couple on a motorcycle speeds past destroyed houses in General Luna town, Siargao island, Surigao del Norte province, Dec. 17, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Local tourists take shelter under uprooted trees outside the airport in Del Carmen town, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte province, Dec. 19, 2021, as they await their flight out, days after Super Typhoon Rai devastated the island.

(AFP Photo)

In this photo provided by the Office of the Vice President, a man checks his home damaged due to Typhoon Rai on the Dinagat islands, southern Philippines, Dec. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

In this photo provided by the Office of the Vice President, Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo, (R), comforts a woman after inspecting damages due to Typhoon Rai on the Dinagat islands, southern Philippines, Dec. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Aerial view showing damaged houses in Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte Province, Philippines, Dec. 17, 2021.

(Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters)

An armed policeman stands guard while his colleagues clear a road of debris in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte province, Dec. 19, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A handout photo made available by the Office of the Vice President of the Philippines (OVP) shows a toppled electric post and debris along a road in the typhoon devastated town of General Luna, Siargao Island, Philippines, Dec. 19, 2021.

(EPA Photo)

Residents take shelter in a cultural center turned into an evacuation center after Super Typhoon Rai passed in Isabela town of Negros Occidental province, Dec. 17, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Residents try to salvage belongings next to destroyed houses along the coast in Ubay town, Bohol province, in central Philippines, a day after Super Typhoon Rai devastated the town, Dec. 17, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A handout photo made available by the Office of the Vice President of the Philippines (OVP) shows a villager standing next to a damaged house in the typhoon devastated island of Dinagat, Philippines, Dec. 19, 2021.

(EPA Photo)

Motorists queue up for gas up at a fuel station in Cebu City, Dec. 18, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

This photo provided by the Office of the Vice President shows a damaged building due to Typhoon Rai on the Dinagat islands, southern Philippines, Dec. 19, 2021

(AP Photo)

This aerial handout photo taken Dec. 17, 2021 and received from the Philippine Coast Guard shows damage caused by Super Typhoon Rai after the storm crossed over Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province.

(AFP Photo/Philippine Coast Guard)

A handout photo made available by the Office of the Vice President of the Philippines (OVP) shows a villager standing next to debris at a coastal village in the typhoon devastated town of General Luna, Siargao Island, Philippines, Dec. 19, 2021.

(EPA Photo)

Residents stand in a flooded area in the coastal town of Guiuan, central Philippines' Eastern Samar province, Dec. 16, 2021

(AFP Photo)

This aerial handout photo taken Dec. 17, 2021 and received from the Philippine Coast Guard shows damaged caused by Super Typhoon Rai after the storm crossed over Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province.

(AFP Photo/Philippine Coast Guard)

Residents salvage belongings from their destroyed houses at Talisay in Cebu province, Dec. 17, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A resident bathes her child next to their destroyed house in Carcar, Philippines' Cebu province, Dec. 18, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Aftermath of Typhoon Rai is seen in Dimiao, Bohol province, Philippines, Dec. 17, 2021.

(Marco J. Dagasuhan/via Reuters)

Residents inspect their destroyed house in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte province, days after super Typhoon Rai devastated the city, Dec. 19, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Motorists speed past fallen electric pylons along a highway in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte province, days after super Typhoon Rai devastated the city, Dec. 19, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

People stand inside a sport complex building whose roof collapsed at the height of Super Typhoon Rai in Dapa town, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte province, Dec. 16, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.