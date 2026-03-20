Chuck Norris, the martial arts grandmaster turned action star whose roles in Walker, Texas Ranger and a string of film and television hits cemented his status as a pop culture tough guy and inspired waves of internet lore and even nods from presidents, has died at 86.

He died Thursday, his family said, describing it as a “sudden passing.”

“While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace,” the family said in a statement shared on social media.

Long before Hollywood, Norris built a formidable legacy in competitive martial arts.

He was a six-time undefeated World Professional Middleweight Karate champion and later developed his own Korean-based American hard style, Chun Kuk Do.

He also founded the United Fighting Arts Federation, which has produced more than 3,300 black belts worldwide.

Black Belt magazine ultimately recognized him in its Hall of Fame with a 10th-degree black belt, the highest distinction in the discipline.

Born Carlos Ray Norris on March 10, 1940, in Ryan, Oklahoma, he grew up poor.

At age 12, he moved with his family to Torrance, California, and joined the U.S. Air Force after high school in 1958. During a deployment to Korea, he began training in martial arts, including judo and Tang Soo Do.

“I went out for gymnastics and football at North Torrance High,” he told The Associated Press (AP) in 1982. “I played some football, but I also spent a lot of time on the bench. I was never really athletic until I was in the service in Korea.”

The Price is Right Game Show Host Bob Barker (L) poses with Actor Chuck Norri, North Hollywood, U.S., June 26, 2004. (AFP Photo)

After he was honorably discharged in 1962, he worked as a file clerk for Northrop Aircraft and applied to be a police officer but was put on a waitlist.

Meanwhile, he opened a martial arts studio that expanded into a chain, with students including Bob Barker, Priscilla Presley, Donny and Marie Osmond, and Steve McQueen, whom he later credited with encouraging him to get into acting.

Norris made his film debut as an uncredited bodyguard in the 1968 movie The Wrecking Crew, which included a fight with Dean Martin. He also crossed paths with Bruce Lee in martial arts circles. Their friendship, at times as sparring partners, led to an iconic faceoff in the 1972 movie Return of the Dragon, in which Lee fights and kills Norris’ character in Rome’s Colosseum.

He went on to act in more than 20 movies, including Missing in Action, The Delta Force and Sidekicks.

“I wanted to project a certain image on the screen of a hero. I had seen a lot of antihero movies in which the lead was neither good nor bad. There was no one to root for,” Norris said in 1982.

In 1993, he took on his most famous role as a crime-fighting lawman in the TV series Walker, Texas Ranger. The show ran for nine seasons, and in 2010, then-Gov. Rick Perry awarded him the title of honorary Texas Ranger. The Texas Senate later named him an honorary Texan.

“It’s not violence for violence’s sake, with no moral structure,” Norris told the AP in 1996, speaking about the show. “You try to portray the proper meaning of what it’s about, fighting injustice with justice, good vs. bad. ... It’s entertaining for the whole family.”

Norris also made a surprise comedic appearance as a decisive judge in the final match of the 2004 movie Dodgeball. He only occasionally took acting roles in recent years, including 2012’s The Expendables 2 and the 2024 sci-fi action movie Agent Recon.

It was around the time of Dodgeball that his tough-guy image became the stuff of legend. “Chuck Norris Facts” went viral online with wildly hyperbolic statements such as, “Chuck Norris had a staring contest with the sun and won,” and, “They wanted to put Chuck Norris on Mount Rushmore, but the granite wasn’t tough enough for his beard.”

Norris ultimately embraced the meme craze, publishing The Official Chuck Norris Fact Book, which combined his favorites with stories and the codes he aimed to live by. He also wrote books on martial arts instruction, a memoir, political commentary and Civil War-era historical fiction.

“To some who know little of my martial arts or film careers but perhaps grew up with ‘Walker, Texas Ranger,’ it seems that I have become a somewhat mythical superhero icon,” Norris wrote in the foreword to the fact book. “I am flattered and humbled.”

The book raised money for a nonprofit he founded with President George H.W. Bush that promoted martial arts instruction for children.

The intentionally outlandish statements resurfaced during the 2008 Republican presidential primary, when Norris endorsed Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and appeared in an ad playing on the “Chuck Norris Facts.”

Supporters of President Donald Trump later promoted “Trump Facts” in a similar vein, and political pundits adopted the style as well.

Norris was outspoken about his Christian beliefs and his support for gun rights, and he backed political candidates for years. He even went skydiving with Bush for the former president’s 80th birthday. Norris endorsed Trump in the 2016 general election and wrote guest columns praising him without explicitly endorsing him in the days before the 2020 and 2024 elections.

Norris is survived by five children: stunt performers Mike and Eric with his late ex-wife Dianne Holechek; twins Dakota and Danilee with his wife, Gena Norris; and Dina, from an early 1960s relationship revealed in his autobiography.

Norris celebrated his birthday just over a week before his death, posting a sparring video on Instagram.

“I don’t age. I level up,” he wrote.